GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - "Hogar de" is Spanish for "household of," not the name of a person trying to claim an address that isn't theirs to illegally vote in the primaries. Many people who live in Gwinnett County found that out after calling in concerns to report the Spanish phrase listed on mailed election materials as voter fraud.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO