Eastern Pulaski School Board Welcomes New Dean of Students

The North Judson-San Pierre School Board members opened a public hearing Tuesday night to take comments on the proposed superintendent’s contract. The contract is for 2022-2023 through 2024-2025. The basic salary in the first year will be $110,000 with a $2,000 increase in both of the two years that follow. The board will pay for the cost of health insurance, long-term disability insurance, term life insurance, employee ISTRF, the contribution of the Indiana State Teacher’s Retirement Fund, 403b Annuity, auto expenses and IRS mileage, and Social Security.
