Eastern Pulaski School Board Welcomes New Dean of Students

The Pulaski County Council and the Pulaski County Commissioners recently approved requests by the Pulaski County Health Department to use COVID-19 funds received by the state. Terri Hansen from the Health Department explained to the Pulaski County Council members last week that the State sent the county $40,752.61 in reimbursement money for the first installment and $61,892.11 at the beginning of the month. She said when residents presented their insurance card when getting their COVID-19 shot, that money was given back to Health Department to spend on necessary expenses, although the State has not given directions on what specifically that money can be used. So far, Hansen said $20 gift cards were purchased and given to all of the volunteers who worked with the Health Department.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO