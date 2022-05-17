ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Pulaski School Board Welcomes New Dean of Students

By Anita Goodan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern Pulaski School Board approved the hire of a new dean of students last week, according to Superintendent Dara Chezem. “Mr. Tony Stesiak is coming from Rochester with 27 years of experience...

FOX59

Comment by Brownsburg school board president at meeting raises concern

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Some members of the community are upset over comments made during a recent Brownsburg Community School Corporation (BCSC) board meeting. The comment regarding mental health was made during a tense exchange between a parent and board president, Eric Hylton, at the May 9 board meeting. Joe Chase was the second of two […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson-San Pierre School Board Holds Public Hearing on Superintendent Contract

The North Judson-San Pierre School Board members opened a public hearing Tuesday night to take comments on the proposed superintendent’s contract. The contract is for 2022-2023 through 2024-2025. The basic salary in the first year will be $110,000 with a $2,000 increase in both of the two years that follow. The board will pay for the cost of health insurance, long-term disability insurance, term life insurance, employee ISTRF, the contribution of the Indiana State Teacher’s Retirement Fund, 403b Annuity, auto expenses and IRS mileage, and Social Security.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Norwayne Field Project to Begin this Summer

The restroom project at Norwayne Field in North Judson is expected to begin in late July or early August this year. The project was awarded funding from money received from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) for Constellation of Starke reaching the finalist stage in the 2019 Regional Stellar Communities Designation process. A pavilion project in Knox and a trail head project at Bass Lake were also included in this funding.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson-San Pierre School Board to Meet Tonight

The North Judson-San Pierre School Board will meet tonight where they will hold a public hearing on the superintendent’s contract. Following the hearing, the board will consider the approval of the student and athletic handbooks for the upcoming school year, and review the corporation plans regarding wellness, technology and strategic accountability.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Residents Needed to Fill Appointments in North Judson

Several open seats are available on the North Judson Board of Zoning Appeals, Unsafe Hearing Authority and Planning Commission. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said one or two seats are open on each of those boards and commissions. He noted that there has not been a full membership on those board and commissions for a while. The council would like to see full membership on these boards to ensure the residents are being fully represented on matters that are presented to each entity.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Commissioners, Council Approve Requests from Health Department

The Pulaski County Council and the Pulaski County Commissioners recently approved requests by the Pulaski County Health Department to use COVID-19 funds received by the state. Terri Hansen from the Health Department explained to the Pulaski County Council members last week that the State sent the county $40,752.61 in reimbursement money for the first installment and $61,892.11 at the beginning of the month. She said when residents presented their insurance card when getting their COVID-19 shot, that money was given back to Health Department to spend on necessary expenses, although the State has not given directions on what specifically that money can be used. So far, Hansen said $20 gift cards were purchased and given to all of the volunteers who worked with the Health Department.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

School City of Mishawaka Superintendent to resign

Girl Named Tom to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indianapolis 500. The South Bend-based trio and most recent winner of "The Voice" will perform “America the Beautiful” during pre-race ceremonies at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29. New study looking into possibility...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Election Board Reviews May Primary Election

The Starke County Election Board reviewed the May Primary Election during their regular meeting Wednesday morning. Overall, Clerk Bernadette Welter-Manuel explained that operations went smoothly throughout the day. There were a few voter and poll worker complaints that were later resolved. After review, Welter-Manuel recommended reducing the number of early...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Searching for New EMA Director

Starke County is once again looking for a new EMA Director. The latest EMA Director, Joe Williams, has left the position. He was hired as the Starke County EMA Director in mid-November of 2021. Starke County Commissioner Mark Gourley brought up a concern about the loss of not only an...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners Approve American Rescue Plan Act Expenditure Plan

The Starke County Commissioners reviewed an ordinance Monday morning that would adopt the American Rescue Plan Act expenditure plan. The county is expected to receive $4.4 million. About $1 million will be used for the improvement of county infrastructure and engineering costs, $100,000 for document preservation, $100,000 for community projects, $200,000 for economic development, and $3 million for lost revenue. Auditor Rachel Oesterreich said the money in lost revenue can be spent on anything that the county was going to spend money on during the pandemic.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Girls Basketball
Education
wkvi.com

Knox Moose Demolition Project to be Re-bid

The demolition of the Knox Moose Lodge building will be re-bid. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok told the Knox City Council at the end of April that the State recently released the funds for the project, but the contractor would not sign the contract due to a delay in a federal requirement of a SAM registration and SAM number and the late release of the funds for the project. The deadline to sign the contract was Tuesday, April 26.
KNOX, IN
WISH-TV

Judge finds ailing Peru mayor unfit, names city council president to serve

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A north-central Indiana judge determined a hospitalized mayor was unfit for office and appointed the city’s council president to be acting mayor. Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is still recuperating at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following a heart attack on April 29. City Council...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Newspapers buys KPC Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers. KPC reported the deal on Wednesday. According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Preliminary sheriff election tied in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — The race for the Republican nomination for sheriff in Tipton County has gotten even tighter. On election night, the Republican primary race for Tipton County Sheriff came down to one vote separating the candidates. It all came down to a canvas of the votes to check for any outstanding votes.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN

