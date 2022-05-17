Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.

