ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FyP8_0fgjE3tj00

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.

Keep it tuned to KSOM and KS95 Radio for the latest severe weather coverage.

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Latest timing for severe storm development in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | KCCI App. - A few lingering non-severe showers/storms north this morning. - Main threat will be late afternoon through evening across northern Iowa. - Best potential for severe storms resides across northern Iowa into southern Minnesota. - Some uncertainty...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tracking storm chances overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wednesday turns into a gorgeous day once morning showers/thunderstorms clear. Storm chances return Thursday/Thursday night with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Quieter weather for the weekend – cooler Saturday, warmer Sunday. Summary:. After storms move out early...
DES MOINES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather strikes Nebraska on Tuesday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Severe weather made its way through the state in waves on Tuesday. Multiple severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings were issued in Nebraska, as multiple fronts worked east across the state. The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Tuesday's storms breed significant wind damage in Nodaway County

(Hopkins) -- Another round of fast and furious storms delved out significant wind damage in portions of northwest Missouri. That's according to Nodaway County Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Forney, who tells KMA News Tuesday evening's storms caused considerable wind damage in the northern parts of her county in and around Hopkins. Forney says most of the damage came from a storm system that rolled into northwest Missouri Tuesday evening between 4:30 and 5:00. However, she says the damage was extensive enough to put Hopkins without power for a portion of time.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Rain totals: See how much fell with last night’s storms

IOWA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through central and southern Iowa starting Tuesday afternoon with more storms popping up during the early hours of Wednesday. Rainfall totals varied, with central and southern Iowa picking up the highest amounts. Meanwhile, most of northern Iowa saw less than a tenth of an inch. Rainfall totals 2.27″ […]
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 19th, 2022

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

More severe weather coming to Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Thunderstorms are returning to central Nebraska, with Furnas, Franklin, Adams, Garden, Morrill and Harlan Counties now under severe thunderstorm warnings. The warnings are in effect until 8:15 PM CDT. NWS advises people to remain alert for possible brief landspout tornadoes. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.
NEBRASKA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Widespread Areas of Power Outages Reported Overnight

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – Several hundred people were reported to have lost power for a couple hours Wednesday evening after a tractor hit a transmission line. Reports began coming in of widespread power outages around 8 pm. Trenton Municipal Utilities restored power to its customers around 10 p.m. and all power was restored to Evergy customers by 10:30 p.m.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Ksom#Ks95 Radio
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Page County

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over College. Springs, or 8 miles southwest of Clarinda, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

DNR Investigating Brown-Orange Creek Water In Eddyville, Iowa

(Eddyville, IA) -- Environmental specialists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are working to identify the source of discolored water in Palestine Creek near Eddyville, southeast of Des Moines. The DNR Washington field office received two complaints Monday about brownish-orange water flowing into the creek from underground tile lines....
EDDYVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
kicdam.com

Thursday Storms Classified As A Derecho

Spencer, IA (KICD)– For the third time in less than two years, parts of Iowa have experienced a derecho. Dennis Todey from the USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames told on Monday’s Midday Farm Show the most recent designation comes from last Thursday’s severe weather event. Todey...
SPENCER, IA
Bring Me The News

Unsettled weather returns to Minnesota this week

Unsettled after a gorgeous Monday. Showers Tuesday, mainly south and more widespread activity with possible strong storms Thursday. A cool stretch then sets in for the weekend. Plus, an update on the river levels in northern Minnesota. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Illinois Sunday afternoon

MARION COUNTY, Ill. – A tornado touched down in Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Salem Department of Emergency Management said there were funnel cloud sightings in the area of Hoots Chapel and Boone Street in Salem Township, Illinois just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The tornado made ground contact in a field just west of Salem. […]
SALEM, IL
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
Davenport Journal

DNR reminds all boaters and anglers to ‘Clean, Drain, and Dry’ their boats and equipment this Memorial Day weekend to protect Iowa lakes and rivers from aquatic hitchhikers

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the aquatic invasive species, everything from zebra mussels to Eurasian watermilfoil, move from one waterbody to another by hitchhiking on boats, in bait buckets and on other equipment used in the water. Officials also said that the aquatic invasive species often...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy