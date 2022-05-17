ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ actress Maggie Peterson passes away at 81

By Emily Mikkelsen, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eViue_0fgjDW8600

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —Maggie Peterson, well-known for her role as Charlene Darling in “The Andy Griffith Show” has passed away.

A post to Peterson’s Facebook page says the 81-year-old passed away in her sleep Sunday surrounded by family. Peterson’s health had taken a “turn for the worse after the death of her husband Gus [Mancuso].” He died of Alzheimer’s disease last year, according to the Associated Press.

The Andy Griffith Museum also paid tribute to Peterson, saying in part, “Maggie will forever be remembered by Mayberry Fans as Charlene Darling … We will miss you Maggie.”

In one episode of the show, Charlene fell for Sheriff Andy Taylor.

Peterson also appeared in “Casino, “Love American Style,” “Green Acres,” “Gomer Pyle USMC,” and “The Odd Couple.” She appeared in an episode of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” the films “Return to Mayberry,” “The Love God?,” and “Angel in My Pocket.”

Her most recent projects, according to IMDb, include “Pay It Forward” in 2000 and “Mars Attacks!” in 1996.

Peterson’s family says a private service will be planned in the next few weeks.

A fellow actor from “The Andy Griffith Show,” Betty Lynn, best known for her role as Barney Fife’s sweetheart Thelma Lou, died in October after a brief illness. She was 95.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in deadly Savannah stabbing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect they say stabbed a man to death Tuesday morning in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th Street. Police said James Miller, 51 was suffering serious injuries when officers arrived. He was taken to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

19-year-old arrested in teen’s fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Savannah, police announced Tuesday. the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Feb. 28 in the late afternoon, officers responded to the 400 block of McKenzie Place where they […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Maggie Peterson
Person
Betty Lynn
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Recalls How Parents Got Him, Brother Clint Into Acting

Actors Ron and Clint Howard have been around in the world of show business since their work on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Yes, you remember Ron Howard playing Opie Taylor but Clint was on there, too. A young Clint Howard played Little Leon who would sometimes visit Andy and offer him a bite of his sandwich. It was quite cute and fitting for a little boy as an actor.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#The Associated Press#The Andy Griffith Museum
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Callen’s Chris O’Donnell Be Leaving the Series Behind?

Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles has established himself as a top actor on a popular TV show. G. Callen is key to the storylines. There’s always something going on and Callen has to keep up with his partner Sam, played by LL Cool J. O’Donnell also has played in some memorable movies throughout his fine career. With all this going on, is it getting time for him to pack it up and leave the show?
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSAV News 3

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer’s execution

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy