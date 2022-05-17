Man hurt after overnight crash in Stover

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was hurt after an overnight crash in Stover, Missouri.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on Third Street near Cherry Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol . Troopers said an SUV driven by 40-year-old Anthony J. Gibson hit two trees after the vehicle traveled off the side of the road.

Emergency crews took Gibson to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

Gibson wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

