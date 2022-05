(Radio Iowa) Farmers finally got a chance to spend some extended time pulling their planters last week. The USDA reports dry warm weather gave farmers five days suitable for fieldwork and they made use of them. Corn planting advanced from 14 percent to 57 percent completed. Soybean planting went from seven percent in the ground to thirty-four percent. Corn and soybean planting are both still two weeks behind last year’s progress. Beans are a full two weeks behind the average planting schedule and corn is nine days behind.

