Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County nail salon explosion leaves 7 first responders inured

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR MILL, Md. - Authorities say six first responders were among the seven injured during...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

fox5dc.com

Montgomery County police hanging up 'intimidating' black uniforms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police officers are hanging up their black uniforms and could be getting new threads. County Executive Mark Elrich said during a media briefing on Wednesday that part of the process of "reimagining police" was a broad consensus that people found black police uniforms intimidating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland teacher arrested for assaulting students, police say more victims possible

DUNDALK, Md. - A teacher in Baltimore County faces assault charges related to an incident with two students, according to police. Baltimore County Police said Andrew Rader, 30 was arrested and charged with second degree assault, for assaulting two students. Police said the incident happened at Dundalk High School in Dundalk, Maryland, but did not specify when it happened.
DUNDALK, MD
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Inmate death at Alexandria Adult Detention Center under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. Authorities...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

More stolen mail and smashed mailboxes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Mailboxes in Montgomery County are getting broken into in several neighborhoods and police say the problem is getting worse. Across Montgomery County, FOX 5 found several mailboxes that have been broken in to recently, including one that was tampered with right outside a post office. Thieves...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woodbridge woman charged with attempt to disarm officer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A 23-year-old Woodbridge woman is behind bars after she grabbed a police officer's weapon and attempted to remove it from the holster. According to the Woodbridge Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday in the 1900 block of Opitz Blvd. Officers responded to the scene to...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that left both two people dead Tuesday night in Fairfax County. Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Exit 46 for Chain Bridge Road. Investigators said a Mazda was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Community meeting about fentanyl deaths

Loudoun County held a meeting Tuesday for families and community members about overdose deaths, particularly at the hands of pills laced with the deadly synthetic opioid Fentanyl. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from the meeting.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County encouraging indoor mask wearing as COVID-19 cases rise

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Officials in Montgomery County are recommending wearing masks indoors as a surge of COVID-19 cases has caused numbers to rise across the area. "Our current surge in cases is lasting longer than expected, which leaves more people at-risk of being exposed to COVID-19," said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement Tuesday. "I encourage everyone to wear masks indoors in public spaces when possible as well as continue to use our ample testing and vaccination resources we have in the County. I know we are all tired of this virus, but the virus is not tired of us. If we keep doing our individual parts, as a community, we can tamp down this increase in the case rate and avoid going back to days of more restrictive measures."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Trucker convoy set to return to DC area

WASHINGTON - A trucker convoy that protested COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year by circling trucks around the Capital Beltway is set to return sometime this week. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says The People's Convoy posted online that they are en route to the nation's capital. Their next stop is planned for the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Robin Ficker runs for Maryland Governor

He’s no stranger to Montgomery County voters, but Robin Ficker is turning his sights to Annapolis. The longtime political fixture, who’s hedging his bets on a vow to cut the state sales tax by 2 cents, joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to talk about the race, what he has to say about his GOP opponents, and if his recent disbarment has changed his approach.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Meet Fairfax County's Foster Parent of the Year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - May is National Foster Care Month. It's meant to honor the selfless people who give a home to kids in need. Sue Christenson and her husband, Chris, decided a long time ago that they wanted to be foster parents. A friend of their son was living in deplorable conditions, Christenson says, and they wanted to take care of him.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

