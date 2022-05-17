ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neponset, IL

Neponset Historical Society puts $5,000 grant to good use with upgrades

By Dave Clarke
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382lke_0fgjBHCr00

It started with a postcard in the mail and ended with a $5,000 grant to help the Neponset Historical Society make up for fundraisers cancelled during the pandemic.

"Last summer, my dad and I applied for a grant to help out the Neponset Historical Society," said Jessica Seiden, referring to a postcard the historical society received from a non-profit organization, Illinois Humanities.

Bowen, who is president of the Neponset Historical Society, asked his daughter, a Neponset High School graduate who is now a guidance counselor at Wethersfield Junior/Senior High School, for help in filling out the grant application. Applicants were being sought for $1.4 million in funds to support organizations in communities hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are meant to serve entities often by-passed by traditional funding streams due to their size, organizational capacity, or geographical location. Illinois Humanities is a statewide non-profit organization that, according to its website, "activates the humanities through free public programs, grants, and educational opportunities that foster reflection, spark conversation, build community, and strengthen community engagement by providing free, high quality humanities experiences throughout Illinois."

The emergency relief and recovery grants were provided for general operations through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grants were awarded to 254 organizations in 72 counties throughout the state, including the Stark County Historical Society in Toulon and public libraries in Wyanet and Walnut.

The Neponset Historical Society maintains a museum which serves the village of 475 residents and the surrounding community. The all-volunteer group was formed in 1982 and in 2010 purchased the building where Dr. William Bertelsen invented the first hovercraft in the 1960s. Bertelsen, a medical doctor by profession and inventor in his spare time, pioneered in the field of air-cushion vehicles, and was the inventor of the Aeromobile, which is credited as the first hovercraft to carry a human over land and water.

"We usually have fundraisers throughout the year to pay for bills, maintenance and updates," said Seiden, "but because of the pandemic, these fundraisers were unable to occur and we felt like we needed to do something to help this local treasure of ours stay intact."

Museum curator Adam Kelly said even though they were unable to hold their normal hours or fundraisers at Neponset Picnic Day and other events due to the COVID lockdown, they were able to open, on a limited basis, when health guidelines allowed, for visitors, some coming from as far away as Chicago and southern Illinois to donate items or research family history.

Kelly, who has read the society's minutes going back to the first meeting in 1982, said this is the first time they have applied for a grant.

"Back in those days, the members thought local support was all they needed and that seeking outside support might have strings attached," said Kelly.

That is not the case with the $5,000 grant the group received a few weeks ago. He said the money will pay for a new furnace and some painting and sprucing up in the museum where their Bertelsen Collection is being moved to a larger room. The grant will also help them recover the money paid out for utilities over the past two years while no money from their normal fundraisers was coming in.

"We are excited to be investing in your work and your continued efforts during this particularly difficult period," wrote Mark Hellett, Illinois Humanities Director of Grants Programs in his e-mail to the Neponset group informing them that their request had been approved.

The museum, in downtown Neponset, is back to its normal hours of 10 to 12 p.m. every Wednesday. Tours for schools, class reunions, clubs, organizations, families and individuals are available during those hours or by appointment by calling 309-854-2332.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Three strong QC women to celebrate homes they built themselves

Godja Adjafi, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Hannah VanTrump have completed Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ affordable homeownership program and will celebrate moving into their new neighboring homes in Davenport on Saturday, May 21. They will live in Habitat QC homes 123, 124, and 125 at 761-765-769 E. 6th St., Davenport....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Knox County girl to become registered nurse at 17

Goodbye Doogie Howser, hello Caitlin Evans. As Evans gets set to graduate Thursday from Carl Sandburg College’s associate degree nursing program at only 17 years old, it’s natural that she’s drawn comparisons to the teenage doctor (Doogie Howser) played by Neil Patrick Harris on the early 1990s sitcom.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Marijuana dispensary relocating in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A marijuana dispensary is now getting moved to South Main Street in East Peoria. Roy Sorce, the owner of Sorce Enterprises, is relocating his marijuana dispensary. The East Peoria City Council was happy to unanimously approve this relocation, as it was approved once before.
EAST PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

School district helps refugees from Afghanistan adapt to schools

Three families from Afghanistan now call the city of Kewanee home. They got help from The Samaritan’s Purse Afghan Resettlement Program and the nonprofit organization Kewanee Welcomes. Belle Alexander Elementary School Principal Rebecca Baney wanted to make sure the new Afghan students felt welcome when they walked through the...
KEWANEE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Neponset, IL
City
Toulon, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kelly
97X

This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities

A few months ago we found the cheapest house in the Quad Cities, it was located in East Moline for $11,900. It's still on the market, but shockingly a new house has gone up for even less. It looks nicer than the East Moline House which has me suspicious. Last...
EAST MOLINE, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Manufacturing Company#Urban Construction#Charity#Illinois Humanities#Neponset High School
khqa.com

American Idol finalist returns to rock her Illinois hometown

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — American Idol hopeful Leah Marlene rocked her hometown concert Tuesday. The 20-year-old is vying for the top spot in the hit ABC show. She performed Tuesday night in front of family, friends, and fans in her hometown of Normal, Illinois. If you didn't get to...
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 2

American Idol’s Leah Marlene plays her hometown of Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just […]
NORMAL, IL
97X

Davenport is the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa and Here’s Why

We in the Quad Cities have our own reasons to stress out, and apparently plenty of them. A study by 247 Wall Street found that Davenport is the most stressed-out city in Iowa. Actually, to be specific, it lists Davenport-Moline-Rock Island in that, even though Moline/Rock Island isn't Illinois' most stressed-out city. So join us in our stress, Illinois half of the QC. You probably noticed that Bettendorf, despite being in the area and in Iowa, isn't looped into that list.
DAVENPORT, IA
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

468
Followers
522
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy