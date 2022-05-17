ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

SOFTBALL: Skyland Conference Senior All-Star Game rosters announced

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago

The Skyland Conference Senior All-Star Game committee has released the rosters for this year’s event, with 29 seniors being honored with spots on the teams.

The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The event is sponsored by and being held at Diamond Nation in Raritan Township.

The All-Star contest will match Team America, coached by Bernards’ Leslie O’Conner, while Team National is being skippered by Manville head coach Pat DeNapoli.

The game will go nine innings, giving each player a chance to play the field, with each team’s entire roster batting in order throughout the contest. DeNapoli has selected Montgomery coach Bryan Upshaw as his assistant, while O’Conner has opted for Ridge coach Brian McCarthy.

A pregame coin flip will determine home field.

Here are the players that have been selected and the game rosters

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Daily Skyland Conference and western Union County results and analysis

TEAM AMERICAN

Head coach: Leslie O’Connor, Bernards

Assistant coach : Brian McCarthy, Ridge

Ashley Levine, Bernards, OF

Kayla Holguin, Bridgewater-Raritan, 3B

Gianna Lentini, Bridgewater-Raritan, SS

Brianna Moose, Delaware Valley, 1B

Scooter Hulsen, Gill St. Bernard’s, C

Phoebe Kirsch, Gil St. Bernard’s, 1B

Samantha DelHoyo, Hunterdon Central, SS

Sarah DeStefano, Hunterdon Central, P

Grace Gigliotti, North Hunterdon, 1B

Ava Triano, North Hunterdon, P

Raquel Kruszczynski, SS, North Plainfield

Maggie Segreaves, SS, Philipsburg

Anna Stowe, P/OF/1B, Pingry

Asia Hankerson, Rutgers Prep, OF/P

Rebekah Hockenbury, Voorhees, C

TEAM NATIONAL

Head coach: Pat DeNapoli, Manville

Assistant coach: Bryan Upshaw, Montgomery

Julia Gabryszewski, Franklin, P/OF

Alexa Chess, Hillsborough, catcher

Victoria Fantozzi, Hillsborough, 3B

Josie Marcinek, Hillsborough, 2B

Diya Patel, Hillsborough, 1B/P

Kate Sanders, Manville, SS

Erin Howard, Montgomery, catcher

Reese Wilson, Montgomery, pitcher

Skyler Badessa, South Hunterdon, SS/3B

Delaney Baker South Hunterdon, 1B/3B

Katelyn Carrier, South Hunterdon, OF/1B

Tiernan Swayhoover, South Hunterdon, catcher

Emma Aridi, Watchung Hills, SS

Samantha Miller, Watchung Hills, OF

Kaysen Shikar, Watchung Hills, pitcher

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: SOFTBALL: Skyland Conference Senior All-Star Game rosters announced

