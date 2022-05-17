ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

FBI debrief local NAACP following Buffalo mass shooting

By Heather Leigh
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0Z3J_0fgj8ymu00

A special meeting between the FBI, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security and the Hillsborough County NAACP happened Monday.

Yvette Lewis, the President of the local NAACP branch told ABC Action News the FBI and sheriff's office called her to set that meeting up. It came on the heels of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in the Buffalo mass shooting

It’s hard to wrap your head around what happened there over the weekend and it seems many people are struggling with that.

“We’ve had several phone calls come through this office. People are going through a whole range of emotions. People are angry, and people are hurt and sad, why is the big question,” Lewis said. “Why, why, why? Of course, I don’t have the answer to that question.”

But, Lewis understands her position as a leader of a civil rights organization can be heavy, which is why she offers this advice.

“When you feel like you need to cry, you go ahead and do it. But you’ve gotta have faith through this whole thing,” she said. “Because you didn’t do anything wrong. Those people didn’t do anything wrong. They just went to go buy some groceries. Someone taught this man, this young man to hate.”

RELATED: Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting visited store two months before attack, was confronted by security guard

Monday the FBI and the Department of Homeland security, along with the Hillsborough County Sheriffs' Office held a special safety briefing with Lewis and the NAACP and told them to be aware of their surroundings and gave them tips on what to do if they think they’re in danger.

“You realize that things can happen at the split of a moment. You’re just going to the grocery store, you’re just going to get gas, going to get something to eat, things could happen,” said Lewis. “And, if you suspect something, report it. There's ways of reporting it, they gave us instructions too.”

If you feel upset or scared about what happened in Buffalo and want to talk to someone, you can always reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Dial 211 on your cell phone.

Comments / 2

Related
SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Fired Following DUI Arrest

Florida Deputy Fired Following DUI ArrestFlorida Mugshot. A patrol deputy in Florida has been fired from her job after being arrested for drinking and driving. Shelby Coniglio was pulled over by officers in St. Petersburg, and seemed to show multiple signs of impairment.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
City
Buffalo, NY
Mysuncoast.com

Active investigation at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and crime scene technicians converged Wednesday night at a home in the 5600 block of Churchill Downs Road. Sarasota County Sheriff’s office deputies patrol cars and a forensics van could be seen outside the home. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan Krahe...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Lewis
Bay News 9

Authorities: Gunman being sought in fatal shooting after teens' fight

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has identified one adult involved in the incident that lead to a fatal shooting following a fight between two teen girls Wednesday. An arrest warrant has been issued for that person, 18-year-old Demetrius Roberts, as authorities continue to investigate. What...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Abc Action News
10 Tampa Bay

RV catches fire in Riverview, authorities say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Firefighters in Hillsborough County responded to an RV fire Wednesday afternoon. At 1:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a large vehicle that was on fire in the 7200 block of US-301 in Riverview. Firefighters reported that the recreational vehicle...
RIVERVIEW, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Attorney General Calls FHP "Last Defense" Against "Biden Border Crisis"

TAMPA -- As part of her "Thin Line Tribute" series, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has honored the Florida Highway Patrol troop based in Tampa, for stopping crimes she says are caused by "crimes directly related to Joe Biden's border crisis." Moody visited Troop C headquarters Monday to honor troopers...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Black Lives Matter addresses deadly Osceola deputy shooting at Target

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc. held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon on the deadly deputy shooting that occurred outside an Osceola Target last month. The 4 p.m. briefing was held outside the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, during which the Polk County-based organization demanded criminal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
Click10.com

Florida deputy faces DUI charges

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has lost her job after officials say she was arrested for driving under the influence. Shelby Coniglio, 26, was arrested on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. According to officers, Coniglio had an odor of an alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes and she was unsteady on her feet.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy