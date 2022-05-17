Saints sign Devine Ozigbo

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they have signed free agent WR Geronimo Allison. (Atlanta Falcons ) Allison was invited to participate in the Falcons rookie minicamp over the weekend and impressed the team enough for them to offer him a contract. Allison will join a WR room that includes 2022 1st round pick Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate, and KhaDarel Hodge. This isn’t a deep WR group behind London, so Allison may have a chance to see the field more often than he has in past seasons. Allison opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season and appeared in three games for the Lions last season but didn’t record a reception. Allison shouldn’t be viewed as a draftable player in redraft leagues at this point, and he should be left on the waiver wire in most dynasty leagues unless reports from Falcons training camp this summer indicate he is impressing.

