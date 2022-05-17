ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints sign Devine Ozigbo

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

The Saints did some post-rookie minicamp roster shuffling on Monday. The team announced the signing of running back Devine Ozigbo and confirmed the reported signing of...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Saints signing Josh Andrews

The Saints have made some moves for depth on Monday, notably signing veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews. The deal is for one year, according to Andrews’ agent Brett Tessler. Andrews, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, spent last season with the Falcons. He appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Saints Sign New Running Back Monday And Make More Roster Changes

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced they made a few changes to the 2022 roster. A few players didn't make the cut and are on their way out, while others cut a deal just in time for off-season training camp. One player, in particular, is hoping his third try to make an NFL final cut is a charm. Fresh off last weekend’s rookie minicamp practice at the team facility in Metairie, a handful of free agents and first-year players got their shot to try out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Saints best rookie sleeper to make an impact for 2022 NFL season

As the Saints inch closer to the 2022 NFL season, eyes will be drawn to new acquisitions like Tyrann Mathieu, Jarvis Landry, and others alongside high draft picks Chris Olave and Trevor Penning. Deservedly so, as all the players just mentioned have earned the recognition they’re bound to receive throughout minicamp and into the summer as training camp approaches.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Curran: The Patriots' defensive blueprint is coming into focus

Did you know the Bills didn’t punt in either of their final two meetings with the Patriots last year?. You did? OK. Just checking. Because even though we mention it often and I figured you probably did know, I bring it up again because it BEARS REMINDING!!!! I mean, how the hell?
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook gets reps at receiver in early Vikings practices

The Vikings have commenced Organized Team Activities for the first time under new coach Kevin O’Connell. The offensive-minded coach may have his mind set on getting the most he can out of one key member of the offense. Via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, Cook lined up in bunch receiver...
NBC Sports

Patriots cut QB D’Eriq King after trying him out at multiple positions

D’Eriq King, a quarterback who was once discussed as a potential first-round draft pick, went undrafted last month and has now been cut after a brief opportunity with the Patriots. King was waived today, after practicing at multiple positions at the Patriots’ minicamp. Shortly after signing with the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign Six Players After Rookie Minicamp

The Cardinals have signed six players that took part in the team’s rookie minicamp that occurred this past weekend. The team also waived six players, including center Marcus Henry, who played four games during the 2021 season, and linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, who had been claimed on waivers from the Houston Texans April 26. Henry was also active for four other games last season, but did not play.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Tony Jones#American Football#Patriots#New England
Yardbarker

Adams Trade Looms Large in PFF’s Offseason Grade for Packers

Armed with an additional $6.2 million of salary-cap space following the contract extension for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers have a few extra bucks to potentially use on a veteran addition. It’s slim pickings in free agency but finding a difference-maker isn’t impossible. Last year, for instance,...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Buck: 49ers being 'too good' makes Jimmy G decision tricky

Joe Buck does not think the door is closed on Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the 49ers in 2022. The newly anointed "Monday Night Football" broadcaster was joined by fellow ESPN commentator Troy Aikman on a conference call with the media on Monday and discussed the veteran quarterback’s future prospects.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

The Homegrown Nature of the Vikings 2022 Offense

The Minnesota Vikings added key defensive personnel via free agency to start games in the last couple of years, but the offensive side of the enterprise is largely homegrown. Indeed, around half of the defensive starters were not drafted by Minnesota — Jordan Hicks, Patrick Peterson, Harrison Phillips, Za’Darius Smith, Chandon Sullivan, and Dalvin Tomlinson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Kendricks spoke to Vikings owners about culture change after Mike Zimmer's firing

Eric Kendricks turned heads when speaking about a “fear-based culture” in the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings firing coach Mike Zimmer in January. Now, the former First-Team All-Pro linebacker is saying he spoke with co-owners Mark and Zygi Wilf directly, when the team was in the early stages of hiring a new general manager and head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Geronimo Allison signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they have signed free agent WR Geronimo Allison. (Atlanta Falcons ) Allison was invited to participate in the Falcons rookie minicamp over the weekend and impressed the team enough for them to offer him a contract. Allison will join a WR room that includes 2022 1st round pick Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate, and KhaDarel Hodge. This isn’t a deep WR group behind London, so Allison may have a chance to see the field more often than he has in past seasons. Allison opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season and appeared in three games for the Lions last season but didn’t record a reception. Allison shouldn’t be viewed as a draftable player in redraft leagues at this point, and he should be left on the waiver wire in most dynasty leagues unless reports from Falcons training camp this summer indicate he is impressing.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Damone Clark credits Cowboys for diagnosing his spinal issue, then drafting him anyway

In March, major concerns were raised about the future of former LSU linebacker Damone Clark after he was diagnosed with a spinal condition that required surgery and will likely force him to miss his rookie year. The Cowboys ultimately drafted Clark late in the fifth round, much later than expected before his injury was diagnosed, but Clark feels confident he landed in the right place.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Perry: Why Marcus Jones could be a legitimate slot WR for Patriots

It's safe to say Dana Holgorsen knows the wide receiver position. He played receiver at Iowa Wesleyan back in the 1990s, then coached that spot at Valdosta State and Texas Tech before becoming an offensive coordinator and head coach of some of the most explosive offenses in college football. When...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears sign Shon Coleman, waive Ryan Winslow

The Bears announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday morning. They have signed tackle Shon Coleman to their 90-man roster. Punter Ryan Winslow was waived in a corresponding move. Coleman was released by the Colts earlier this month. He entered the league as a Browns third-round pick in 2016...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy