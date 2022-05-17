ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

60th WNC Sports Awards banquet set for Sunday at Grove Park Inn

By Staff Reports
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeiCb_0fgj8kfy00

The 60th WNC Sports Awards banquet, presented by Ingles, will be held Sunday, May 22, at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

The banquet, conducted by the Mountain Amateur Athletic Club, honors the area’s top high school athletes and teams with 26 awards, 17 scholarships and a Special Olympics scholarship.

Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased at wncsportsawards.org for $30. The banquet previously has served as the induction ceremony for the WNC Sports Hall of Fame, but those will be done in a separate event in September.

One of the Best: Karlyn Pickens keeps getting better for North Buncombe softball

Murphy basketballk: New faces, same results for 2-time champions

Postseason prowess: Mitchell QB Ty Turbyfill's 2021 postseason ranks among the best ever

Here are the awards and finalists:

Division II

Paramount Kia Division II Female Academic Award: Erin Hovendon (Carolina Day), Taryn Keyzer (Hendersonville), Lucy Murray (Brevard), Martha Plaehn (Asheville School), Laura Shelton (Hendersonville).

Heath & Nikol Shuler Division II Male Academic Award: Levi Andrews (Avery), Luke Collier (Asheville Christian), Ben Michael (Asheville Christian), Joshua Morgan (Asheville Christian), Ethan Willis (Mitchell).

Apollo Flame Division II Female Athlete of the Year: Arizona Blankenship (Swain), Cailey Dockery (Murphy), Evangelia Paulk (Asheville Christian), Torin Rogers (Murphy), Virginia Thorsen (Asheville School).

Young Transportation Division II Male Athlete of the Year: De’Ante Green (Asheville Christian), Jake McTaggart (Hayesville), Patrick Sleater (Asheville School), Ty Turbyfill (Mitchell), Cash Watkins (Asheville School).

Wells Fargo Advisors/Aiken, Meyer, Whatley Division II Female Athlete – Major Sport: Katie Alexander (Asheville Christian), Cailey Dockery (Murphy), Evangelia Paulk (Asheville Christian), Torin Rogers (Murphy), Jaylyn Twitty (East Rutherford).

Northwestern Mutual Division II Female Athlete – Olympic Sport: Arizona Blankenship (Swain), Aynsley Fink (Robbinsville), Eliza Perry (Hendersonville), Mallory Ray (Asheville Christian), Virginia Thorsen (Asheville School).

Homewood Suites Division II Female Team – Major Sport: Asheville Christian basketball, East Rutherford basketball, Hendersonville soccer, Mountain Heritage basketball, Murphy volleyball.

Mills Manufacturing Division II Female Team – Olympic Sport: Asheville School cross country, Asheville School swimming, Hendersonville tennis, Swain cross county, Swain indoor track.

Nicole and Kyte Ferrell Division II Male Athlete – Major Sport: De’Ante Green (Asheville Christian), Gavin Gosnell (Hendersonville), Marquis McCombs (Chase), Ty Turbyfill (Mitchell), Cash Watkins (Asheville School).

Tara & Frank Burdette Division II Male Athlete – Olympic Sport: Levi Andrews (Avery), Xander Barber (Christ School), Ethan Shell (Avery), Patrick Sleater (Asheville School), Ben Wachacha (Robbinsville), Knox Witherspoon (Brevard).

Fields Auto Group Division II Male Team – Major Sport: East Rutherford soccer, Hayesville basketball, Mitchell football.

Blue Ridge Division of EmergeOrtho Division II Male Team – Olympic Sport: Asheville School swimming, Avery wrestling, Brevard cross country, Christ School cross country, Robbinsville wrestling.

Division I

Blue Ridge Imaging Technology Division I Female Academic Award: Kayla Graham (Roberson), Alannah Hopkins (Smoky Mountain), Grace Laws (Reynolds), Kennedy Tate Stewman (Smoky Mountain), McKenna Williams (Tuscola).

Beverly Hanks-Realty Division I Male Academic Award: Issac Einsmann (North Buncombe), William Hammonds (Asheville), Josh Lowe (Roberson), Deshawn Stone (Reynolds), Otis Walton-Thach (Asheville).

Lary & Jan Schulhof Division I Female Athlete of the Year: Jenna Banes (Reynolds), Emma Hall (West Henderson), Emerson Hoyle (Roberson), Karlyn Pickens (North Buncombe).

Henry Logan Division I Male Athlete of the Year: Asher Cunningham (Reynolds), Sean Green (Reynolds), Greyson Harris (Enka), Deshawn Stone (Reynolds).

Ann Brandis Division I Female Athlete – Major Sport: Kayla Graham (Roberson), Emerson Hoyle (Roberson), Mackenzie Lynch (Roberson), Karlyn Pickens (North Buncombe), Halle Skibo (Reynolds).

First Citizens Bank Division I Female Athlete – Olympic Sport: Jenna Barnes (Reynolds), Brenna Budzinski (West Henderson), Emma Hall (West Henderson), Ava Kjar (Reynolds), Bekka Mull (North Buncombe), Reilly Perry (Reynolds).

HomeTrust Bank Division I Female Team – Major Sport: Enka basketball, North Buncombe softball, Reynolds soccer, Roberson volleyball.

Nat & Carolyn Arthur Division I Female Team – Olympic Sport: Asheville High swimming & diving, West Henderson cross country, West Henderson indoor track, West Henderson track & field.

Goforth Builders Inc. Division I Male Athlete – Major Sport: Asher Cunningham (Reynolds), Sean Green (Reynolds), Kadin Lynch (Asheville), Rakease Passmore (Reynolds), Deshawn Stone (Reynolds), Otis Walton-Thach (Asheville).

Massasoit of North Carolina, Inc., Division I Male Athlete – Olympic Sport: Elijah Brown, (Reynolds), Greyson Harris (Enka), Brendan Henby (West Henderson), Damon Landreth (West Henderson), Rylan Tuten (Reynolds), Jack Vess (Reynolds).

McKinney Insurance Services Division I Male Team – Major Sport: Asheville football, North Henderson soccer, Pisgah football, Reynolds basketball.

Rodeway Inn & Suites Division I Male Team – Olympic Sport: Enka wrestling, North Henderson wrestling, Roberson cross country, Roberson track and field, West Henderson indoor track.

Finalists were selected from nominations from WNC coaches and athletic directors, who received their nomination forms in March.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 60th WNC Sports Awards banquet set for Sunday at Grove Park Inn

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

WNC Primary Election Results

Cawthorn Concedes District Eleven Republican Primary. (Haywood County, NC) -- Western North Carolina's Eleventh District will have a new representative in Congress. Republican incumbent Madison Cawthorn ceded the primary last night to Chuck Edwards, who was up by a percentage point with all precincts reporting. The state Senator will go on to face Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrera in the general election. She took 60-percent of the vote in her party's primary yesterday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Brevard, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Robbinsville, NC
Asheville, NC
Sports
Mountain Xpress

WNC primary elections 2022 live coverage

(10:45 p.m.) Randle is closing out her night at the Mountain Lodge in Flat Rock, where Chuck Edwards is celebrating his apparent victory with about 60 supporters. He thanked those backed his campaign against incumbent Cawthorn, saying current elected officials took a risk to do so. “How great is it...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
hendersonville.com

2022 Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

Whatever your musical tastes, Rhythm & Brews, presented by Horizon Heating & Air, is sure to put a smile on your face and broaden your musical horizons. Running from May through October this year, these free outdoor shows will ramp up the fun in downtown Hendersonville on the 3rd Thursday of each month. In 2022 that means you need to mark down May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, and September 15 on your calendars. The shows will feature two opening acts starting at 5:30 pm, with the headliners starting at 7:30 pm.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Olympic Sport#Ingles#Asheville School#Apollo Flame Division
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Finch to open in Biltmore Village

Dema Badr says the motivation behind opening Finch Gourmet Market & Wine Bar in Biltmore Village was a personal craving for a healthy, midafternoon snack to fuel her through long days running her women’s clothing boutique. “I’ve eaten every granola bar the neighborhood Citistop carries,” she says with a laugh. “Twice!”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Minor earthquake recorded in Catawba County

CATAWBA, N.C. — A small earthquake was recorded in Catawba County, North Carolina, Wednesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.0 earthquake was reported near Catawba just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The USGS said the quake was recorded around 3 kilometers east-southeast of Catawba. WCNC...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina early Wednesday morning. The 2.0 magnitude quake hit just before 6 a.m. 3.9 miles of Catawba, according to USGS. This is 116.1 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina. We’re told the quake...
CATAWBA, NC
tribpapers.com

Town Losing Fire Chief, Firefighters, Again

Weaverville – Long time Weaverville Fire Chief Ted Williams resigned as the head of the department last week. Williams’ resignation, along with his deputy fire chief, Jason Harwood, is merely the latest in a series of terminations and personnel exits, totaling 11 since May 2021. Not since Weaverville...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

List: Top 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

We love our North Carolina! But, have you wondered how many big cities there are in the state? From right here in Charlotte to Raleigh and Durham, there are so many major cities in the state. North Carolina is home to tons of people who enjoy our southern charm. From the beach views to the mountain views, North Carolina residents can truly have it all.
CHARLOTTE, NC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Most Stunning Waterfalls Near Asheville, NC

It’s hard not to be awestruck by the sweeping, mountainous landscape surrounding Asheville, North Carolina. A forest of trees and grassy fields stretches far in the distance, while waterfalls make their way through gorges and river basins. The mountains and rivers surrounding Asheville make a great place to find waterfalls. Interested in hitting the road and discovering waterfalls around Asheville? Then check out our list of the ten most stunning waterfalls near Asheville for some tips on where to go!
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC town hit by another earthquake

Final Preparations are being made for the opening of Unity Park in downtown Greenville. A female dog named Faro is up for adoption from Critter Connection in Four Legged Friends. TCMU Butterfly Holocaust Exhibit. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Children in Greenville County Schools are painting ceramic butterflies to be...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Fire destroys home, spreads to neighbors in Burke County, firefighters say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An early morning fire in Burke County Wednesday destroyed a home and spread to a neighbor’s home, firefighters say. The fire department is less than a minute walk away from the home that caught fire along Mill Street in Drexel. The fire chief said that when they got to the scene, it was burning through the roof and had already spread to some trees in front, which firefighters had to cut down to put out the flames.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
ashevilleblade.com

The jail and the cover-up

A whistleblower tried to raise the alarm about appalling conditions at the Buncombe County jail, the deadliest in the state. This is his story of running into evasion, lies and retaliation from multiple levels of government. “The law, in its majestic equality, prohibits rich and poor alike from sleeping under...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy