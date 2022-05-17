ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault and Pickford schools receive grant to expand college access network

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 2 days ago
Sault Area High School and Pickford Public High School, along with eight other Michigan high schools, received grant money for programs to help students prepare for college.

The Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) is a state program with the main focus of making college more easily accessible and available to Michigan students. For over 10 years, MCAN has been giving grants and support to programs across Michigan and hosting training programs and events.

To help encourage students into college, MCAN created the Game Changer grant program. Ten schools were awarded a total of $9,294 to support their various programs.

Pickford and Sault schools each received $1,000 in grant money for their own secondary education programs. The schools were chosen because of their individual programs designed to help high school students have more successful secondary education opportunities.

In Pickford, students have access to the College and Career Corner.

The College and Career Corner is a recently developed project that gives students the resources they need to research and apply to the schools of their choice. If students need to learn how to fill out an application, need help writing essays, need help researching the best schools available to them, then school officials said the corner can help with that. The program also helps students realize their access not just to universities but trade schools and other secondary education programs.

"We're going to have some books that they can check out and other resources that they can use that would be super easy to use anytime one of our students has a question about life after high school or planning for different things after school," said Pickford school counselor Jessica Tibbitts. "They would have all of that just within easy access."

Students also have access to a program designed to help them choose the career paths that suit them best and the schools best suited to their career choices.

With the $1,000 in grant money, the school will now be able to expand their collection of resources and also be able to purchase a large monitor screen, which they hope will make these resources more accessible to students.

"Kids come to me, oftentimes for college application help, and I can direct them to that," said Tibbitts. "But then a lot of other kids come and they're like, 'I don't have any idea what I want to do, help me figure out what I want to do,' so I wanted to be able to just have a spot where any students, no matter what their questions were, they can have a spot where they can work, a spot where they can research and have support."

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
