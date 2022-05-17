ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Shopping for a bargain? Try these 21 secondhand stores for deals and treasures near Peoria

By Dean Muellerleile, Journal Star
 2 days ago

Who doesn't love a bargain?

The Peoria area has a wealth of secondhand stores, from classic Salvation Army-style thrift stores to upscale resale boutiques.

They offer everything from clothing to household items, toys, books and the ever-intriguing "bric-a-brac."

Here are some Peoria-area secondhand stores sure to please bargain hunters . Many offer daily deals and discounts – see their websites for details.

Peoria

The Baby Shoppe : 1800 Knoxville Ave. Hours: Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Phone: (309) 685-5027. Website: baby-shoppe.business.site. Specializing in baby and toddler clothing, the small but well-stocked Baby Shoppe was formerly located in a house at 2100 Knoxville Ave.

Church Mouse : 600 W. Main St. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Phone: (309) 673-2363. Website: facebook.com/ChurchMousePeoria . The small store offers a wide variety of donated items, including clothing, home decor, kitchen goods, books and crafts.

Clothes Mentor : 2601 W. Lake Ave. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Phone: (309) 687-5555. Website: peoriail.clothesmentor.com. The resale clothing chain offers pre-owned brand-name apparel, shoes and accessories for women.

Fashionably Late : 5832 Knoxville Ave. Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Phone: (309) 282-6029. Website: facebook.com/FashionablyLateConsignment. The resale boutique in the Junction City Shopping Center offers women's and children's clothing, shoes and accessories.

Forever Home Resale Shop : 3809 N. Sterling Ave. Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Phone: (309) 868-7543. Website: facebook.com/petsforseniors. The small store sells household and pet items. All profits go to support the Pets for Seniors program.

God's Mission Thrift Store : 113 E. McClure Ave. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Phone: (309) 686-1078. Website: godsmissioninc.org/thrift-store . God's Mission offers furniture, household goods, appliances, electronics, books, clothing and, yes, bric-a-brac.

Goodwill : 3905 N. University St. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 688-4408. Website: goodwillpeo.org . Goodwill is the gold standard of thrift stores: expansive and inexpensive. Stores offer clothing, household items, small furnishings, books, toys and knickknacks galore.

Goodwill : 1409 W. Pioneer Parkway. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 692-1547. Website: goodwillpeo.org.

Habitat For Humanity Restore : 3015 N. Sterling Ave. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone: 309-676-6299. Website: habitatpeoria.org/restore/shop. The store offers furniture, home decor and building supplies.

Moxie's ReSale : 929 N. Sheridan Road. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Phone: (309) 713-2887. Website: facebook.com/Moxies-ReSale-141912842602649. The cozy consignment boutique in the restored Sunbeam Building offers vintage and modern women's clothing.

Plato's Closet Peoria: 1405 W. Glen Ave. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 685-8888. Website: platoscloset.com/locations/peoria-il . The chain resale boutique buys and sells trendy secondhand clothing for teens and young adults.

Replay: 121 E. Lake Ave. Hours: Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Phone: (309) 966-4600. Website: facebook.com/Replay-Tots-to-Teens-Consignment-255090744566535. The small but well-stocked consignment shop offers children's clothing, books and sporting goods, as well as a $1 selection.

South Side Mission Thrift Store : 603 E. War Memorial Drive. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 839-1670. Website: southsidemission.org/stores . Formerly an Aldi location, the South Side Mission Thrift Store offers clothing, household goods, books, toys and more.

Two Sisters and a Warehouse : 121 E. Lake Ave. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m-5 p.m. Phone: (309) 839-2286. Website: twosistersandawarehouse.com . The consignment shop features over 110 vendor booths offering clothes, crafts, merchandise and antiques. Donna Jean's Cafe serves lunch Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Peoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hcmui_0fgj8Zur00

Enough Stuff : 422 E. Washington St., Suite 100. Hours: Tuesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Website: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100039301797247. The thrift shop and community space offers items for free. Monthly memberships are available. Donations are accepted.

Goodwill : 210 S. Main St. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 694-3844. Website: goodwillpeo.org .

Peoria Heights

Helping Hands Resale Shoppe : 1003 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria Heights. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone: 309-419-3366. Website: helpinghandsresale.com/peoria-heights . A thrift store in the Salvation Army vein, Helping Hands offers clothing, household items, books, toys and more.

Chillicothe

Helping Hands Resale Shoppe : 1259 N. Fourth St. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone: (309) 274-2885. Website: helpinghandsresale.com/chillicothe .

Morton

South Side Mission Thrift Store : 2125 S. Main St. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 670-1176. Website: southsidemission.org/stores .

Pekin

Goodwill : 3245 Court St., Pekin. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 347-6201. Website: goodwillpeo.org.

Washington

Goodwill : 301 N. Cummings Lane. Hours: Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Phone: (309) 444-9232. Website: goodwillpeo.org.

Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
