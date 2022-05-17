Kids learn about birds during World Migratory Bird Day in Freeport

FREEPORT — Children had a chance to learn about birds though a series of games and booths Saturday at the Arts Plaza in downtown Freeport for World Migratory Bird Day.

Sponsored by the Northwest Illinois Audubon Society, children and families came together to celebrate Freeport’s designation as an official Bird City. The celebration used a number of different activities to engage the children about how birds fly, nest and how birds need to be protected at night from light pollution.

Juliet Moderow, a member of the Northwestern Illinois Audubon Society, said she was excited about the turnout for the event. Moderow also said she was excited to educate children and help protect birds.

“We had the theme to talk about light pollution for birds at night and using decals to keep them from flying into windows,” Moderow said. “Today is about protecting birds during migration.”

Moderow smiled as she watched children participate in a game to carry eggs to a nest where children then sat on the nest to simulate what it is like to be a nesting bird.

Judah Alltorn, of Lena, ran through the grass at the plaza to see what it is like to fly using wings.

“I like birds, and I wonder what it is like to fly,” Alltorn said. “I know I am pretending, but I learned a lot today about migration. Birds are so cool and so free.”

Jane Lethlean is a freelance correspondent.