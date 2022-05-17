ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Kids learn about birds during World Migratory Bird Day in Freeport

By Jane Lethlean
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2zNv_0fgj8Y2800

FREEPORT — Children had a chance to learn about birds though a series of games and booths Saturday at the Arts Plaza in downtown Freeport for World Migratory Bird Day.

Sponsored by the Northwest Illinois Audubon Society, children and families came together to celebrate Freeport’s designation as an official Bird City. The celebration used a number of different activities to engage the children about how birds fly, nest and how birds need to be protected at night from light pollution.

Juliet Moderow, a member of the Northwestern Illinois Audubon Society, said she was excited about the turnout for the event. Moderow also said she was excited to educate children and help protect birds.

Pretzel City Winefest:Festival returns to Freeport. Here's what you can expect

“We had the theme to talk about light pollution for birds at night and using decals to keep them from flying into windows,” Moderow said. “Today is about protecting birds during migration.”

Moderow smiled as she watched children participate in a game to carry eggs to a nest where children then sat on the nest to simulate what it is like to be a nesting bird.

Judah Alltorn, of Lena, ran through the grass at the plaza to see what it is like to fly using wings.

“I like birds, and I wonder what it is like to fly,” Alltorn said. “I know I am pretending, but I learned a lot today about migration. Birds are so cool and so free.”

Jane Lethlean is a freelance correspondent.

Comments / 0

Related
100fmrockford.com

This artist’s burger is meant to keep your car from getting rocked

ROCKFORD — For some Red Robin restaurant goers, hitting the slider in its back parking lot may be their car’s last bite. There’s only one way into Red Robin in Rockford, through a narrow street that leads in the back parking lot of the restaurant. The turn into the American burger chain’s lot has a curb that once stood empty until cars were running it over.
ROCKFORD, IL
veronapress.com

Business in brief: Monk’s Bar and Grill, WisCow Pizza and Wings have closed

A joint business serving-up burgers, beers, pizza, and wings has permanently closed at 1050 N. Edge Trail. Monk's Bar and Grill and WisCow Pizza and Wings, which shared a building near the corner of North Main Street and Cross Country Road, initially announced a temporary closure on Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 due to shortages in staffing.
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
WGN Radio

Rockford BBQ pit master crowned World Champion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People probably think of Carolina or Texas when they think of barbeque, not Rockford. However, there is an award winning pit master in the “Forest City.” He is part of the team that just won the “Best Beef in the World.” Little Nick’s BBQ, 3118 Auburn St., is part of a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere zoo shows off new arrival

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County’s family zoo announced a new arrival to the public Monday. A 5-month-old Tamandua (pronounced tuh-MAN-doo-wah) named Ruben will call Summerfield home. The zoo, located at 3088 Flora Road in Belvidere says that Rueben is now ready to meet visitors up close. Many of the animals at Summerfield Zoo are rescues.
BELVIDERE, IL
Q985

Wet Cold Stuff Spotted in Illinois This Week, Say It Ain’t Snow

Did you know spring starts on March 20 and ends on June 21? Someone should send a memo to Mother Nature because Illinois seems to always be confused about which season it is. If you were to explain the weather to those unfamiliar with Illinois the photo below would be a perfect representation of dressing for the weather.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Day#Migratory Bird#Light Pollution
97ZOK

5 Reasons We Can’t Wait for Illinois’ Newest BBQ Restaurant Location to Finally Open

National Barbecue Day is the best day to talk about a new restaurant location popping up in Rockford! Are you ready for Mission BBQ?. Mission BBQ has been on its way to Rockford since last summer. We first told you last July that it was coming, or specifically Lil Zim from Q98.5 let us know that not only is the restaurant known for it's bbq, but also for the patriotic feel each restaurant has an the daily stars and stripes salute.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WIFR

Two veterans reunite in Rockton after 60 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Sterling and Denny Johnson went from living thousands of miles apart, to four blocks away from each other. “We’ve been coming here since Dee Dee opened two years ago,” said Carl Sterling. Little did Sterling know, Dee Dee, the owner of his favorite...
ROCKTON, IL
KWQC

Nashville-based company puts Sterling’s Northland Mall back on the market

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Almost six months after taking over the mall in Sterling, the Nashville-based company that owns it is putting it up for auction. Brookwood Capital Advisors took over Sterling’s Northland Mall in January. The retail real estate buyers took the shopping center from 30% occupancy to nearly 100% occupancy with all but one anchor store leased. In addition to filling storefronts, it upgraded the HVAC system and repaved the parking lot.
STERLING, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Barber Coleman Campus: the next big project downtown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New life could be on the horizon for a historic Rockford building vacant for 20 years, thanks to nearly $4 million in grant funding. The Barber-Coleman building has been a blight on Rockford’s south west side for two decades. City leaders say vacant buildings are more than just an eyesore.
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

1 hospitalized, over a dozen fire departments respond to chemical situation in Spring Grove

Over a dozen fire departments responded to a neighborhood in Spring Grove after a pool company employee was injured during a chlorine reaction incident Monday evening. The Spring Grove Fire Department responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday to the 8700 block of Galleria Court in Spring Grove. Spring Grove Fire Chief Paul Klicker told Lake and […]
SPRING GROVE, IL
nbc15.com

BIA approval clears land in Beloit for Ho-Chunk Nation casino project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the placing of 33 acres of Beloit land into trust for the Ho-Chunk Nations casino project. The move allows for the building of the casino on a portion of the 70-plus acres purchased by the Ho-Chunk Nation for a casino, hotel, conference center, waterpark, and multiple restaurants. It is a project 30 years in the making.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Man nearly becomes latest victim of gas scam

STATELINE (WIFR) - A tale of caution; one local man says you may want to ask a lot of questions before helping someone on the side of the road. This man, who we will call “Bill”, says he just wanted to help another driver who appeared to be stranded along a busy Rockford road. Bill says he encountered a a man late one night at the entrance of Route 20. That driver asked Bill for $400 for gas to see his family 125 miles away.
STATELINE, NV
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Possible Standoff Situation in Rockford

Details are dynamic at the time of posting this. We are getting reports of a possible standoff situation. It happened around 1:15 am in the 2300 block of N Winnebago. Reports of several officers on scene. They are using a loud speaker to try to communicate with a subject. Avoid...
ROCKFORD, IL
The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

564
Followers
151
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

 http://journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy