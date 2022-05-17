ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the Peoria-area grade school athletes who won IESA track and field state titles

By Journal Star
 2 days ago
The Class 1A and 2A Illinois Elementary School Association track and field state finals were May 13-14 at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The 3A and 4A finals are this weekend, May 20-21.

Below are the team champions in each classification, plus a list of the Peoria-area athletes who won individual IESA championships and their winning performances.

Full results: Click here for full results from the IESA track and field championships

IESA boys Class 7-1A

Team champion — Kewanee Wethersfield

400 — Coriell Green, Delavan 56.00 seconds

800 — Coriell Green, Delavan 2:13.02

1600 — Wesley Thompson, Pekin Rankin 4:59.71

4x100 — Pekin Rankin 52.74

High jump — Reid Harris, Galva 5 feet, 1 inch

IESA boys Class 8-1A

Team champion — Danville Schlarman

200 — Logan Smallwood, Peoria Hollis 24.46

4x100 — Oglesby Holy Family 50.85

4x200 — Galesburg Costa 1:42.31

4x400 — Galesburg Costa 3:57.00

Who's going to state?:Peoria-area girls track athletes who advanced from IHSA sectionals

IESA girls Class 7-1A

Team champions: Cambridge JHS, Springfield Christian

400: Dusti Smith, Bradford 1:03.36

Long jump: Aubrey Duttlinger, Oglesby Holy Family 15-8.75

IESA girls Class 8-1A

Team champion: Cissna Park

100 hurdles: Lily Bosnich, LaSalle Trinity Catholic 17.07

4x200: LaSalle Trinity Catholic 1:54.97

Discus: Kylea Seidell, Pekin Rankin 104-3

IESA boys Class 7-2A

Team champion — Colfax Ridgeview

1600 — Everett Henderson, Tremont 5:15.59

Pole vault — Riley Foglesong, Table Grove VIT 9-2

Lena Jackson:How this Richwoods freshman became one of the state's best sprinters

IESA boys Class 8-2A

Team champion — Bloomington Corpus Christian

IESA girls Class 7-2A

Team champion: Effingham St. Anthony

800: Morgan Coker, Marquette Heights Georgetowne 2:23.41

1600: Morgan Coker, Marquette Heights Georgetowne 5:28.70

IESA girls Class 8-2A

Team Champion: Glasford Illini Bluffs

100 hurdles: Enycia Price, Bartonville Monroe 16.81

400: Daniella Bumber, Sparland Midland 1:01.12

Discus: Kally Richardson, Green Valley Midwest Central 93-3

