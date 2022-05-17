BIDEN TO VISIT BUFFALO AFTER DEADLY MASS SHOOTING (6A DNT)

Related
Voices: The problem with Biden’s speech about the Buffalo shooter
I don’t want to unite with people that want me dead.On Saturday, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, draped in body armor and carrying an assault rifle with a slur painted on it, opened fire on shoppers and workers at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. As Gendron acknowledged in a manifesto posted online, he purposely targeted the store because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood. He wanted to murder Black people. He drove hours to murder Black people. And we have since learned that Gendron reportedly had every intention to continue murdering more Black people that day.With that in mind, responding...
Biden to call for gun control, meet victims' families during visit to Buffalo
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo, New York on Tuesday to meet with family members of the victims in the horrific shooting that left 10 people dead and three injured at a Tops grocery store. A White House official tells Fox News the president...
Man charged in January 6 insurrection identified as son of famed American artist Gregory Gillespie
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Biden Reaches Out to Trump Country Voters While Ramping Up MAGA Criticism
It's an open question among Democrats whether President Biden's message can resonate in red states at a time of division over abortion rights and other issues.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0