Muncie, IN

$8 million school improvement grant to help Grissom, Longfellow, South View schools

By Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Community Schools district has received a Next Generation School Improvement Grant totaling more than $8 million specifi to help Grissom, Longfellow and South View elementary schools.

The Indiana Department of Education grant, spread over the next four school years, "is designed to help transform the traditional educational experience into one that better aligns to students’ needs," specifically at schools identified as needing additional support, according to a release from MCS.

“While we’ve made strides in different areas in all these schools recently, we still have a long way to go,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said in the release. “With this generous grant, we will be able to obtain outside expertise with innovative educational approaches to help students reach their potential while also accommodating their individual circumstances.”

Education news: BSU reappoints four Muncie School Board members with terms ending soon

Muncie Schools will partner with education experts to improve student performance in such areas as kindergarten preparedness, third-grade reading and math achievement, lower grade literacy and overall student attendance.

“Ultimately, the goal is to exceed state averages in all these areas within the next four years,” Kwiatkowski said. “We also want to eliminate the achievement gap that persists in these schools.”

One requirement of the grant is to create an Education Transformation Team (ETT) that will guide the planning and implementation decisions. This team will consist of people inside and outside of the school district, and will include Kwiatkowski and Muncie School Board President Jim Williams.

“This grant is another fantastic and much needed development for taking our schools to the next level,” Williams said in the release. “The ETT will include a diverse variety of local people who are passionate about seeing our students succeed while they’re in MCS and after graduation.”

More education coverage: Muncie Schools to spend $2.4 million on pay raises for teachers

MCS is one of just eight districts in the state to receive the Next Generation grant, topping the list of amount of funds awarded. MCS will receive $8,058,000, with $558,000 of that earmarked for planning next school year and $7.5 million for implementation 2023-26.

The IDOE received nearly 40 applications representing 55 eligible schools seeking program funding, according to the release. The Next Gen program is funded with federal Title I funds as required by the Every Student Succeeds Act.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: $8 million school improvement grant to help Grissom, Longfellow, South View schools

Comments / 1

Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Muncie, IN
