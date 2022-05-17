ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

'It's a panic': Amid nationwide formula shortage, how Onslow parents are handling crisis

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 2 days ago
Onslow mom Kyrsteyn Jackson, like moms across the nation, is struggling to find formula for her three and a half month-old baby.

She said so many women are running out of formula and don't know what to do.

"I don’t feel like the community is showing up for moms like they should," Jackson said. "It’s insane that community agencies that have connections to formula manufacturers aren’t handing it out at this point. I found one can last night and it was inflated to almost $21."

News:On Mother's Day, Onslow mom celebrates 1-year-old rainbow baby with another on the way

The nationwide formula shortage is being caused by everything from product recalls to supply chain issues and historic inflation.

According to research from Datasembly, a provider of real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and consumer packaged goods, baby formula out-of-stock rates continue to climb.

The research showed that rates were relatively stable for the first half of 2021, but in April of this year, baby formula shortages hit 30%, and jumped to 40% at the end of the month.

The first week of May showed the situation continue to worsen, and now the nation is out of 43% of formula.

Onslow County Health Department Community Relations Officer Victoria Reyes said although the department knows formula is scarce everywhere, they're encouraging parents to be more aware, and not wait until the last minute to get another can.

"Our WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) has even gone a little bit further on having really good relationships with our vendors to make sure that we're not leading parents in a direction that we already know that they don't have any formula in stock," Reyes said.

"We're definitely doing little things like that to try and help parents but we understand that this is a big problem, not just locally, everywhere is experiencing this."

Reyes said the relationships allow for them to call these vendors and get information on inventory and shipments. When a mom calls trying to get ahold of a specific brand, Reyes said the health department can better guide them to where that supply might be, rather than letting them go to store after store.

"If we just had a call with a vendor, we're able to share that knowledge with them," Reyes said. "We serve a clientele that, transportation might be difficult, so, running all around town isn't an option for a lot of our clients with gas prices, with all this.

"So, having that additional knowledge of like, hey, we can better guide our clients and say, well actually we know of a grocery store that has the supply over here or is getting a shipment on Wednesday or this or that."

Onslow mom Kiley Hutchins has been especially struggling with the shortages due to her daughter only being able to handle sensitive formula, so she can't grab just any can.

"The few sample cans I’ve gotten from people were all part of the recall," Hutchins said. "Every can I get, I check online with the batch number to see if it’s good or not. I have friends and family in Pennsylvania, Oregon and New Jersey all looking for sensitive formula they can send to me."

Hutchins said she's thankful because her daughter has only two months left before she can switch to whole milk. But until then, she checks Amazon, Walmart and Target online everyday to see if they've restocked their formula.

News: Delivering babies, helping victims, upset fast food customers: Onslow 911 dispatchers hear it all

Onslow residents, like grandmother Wendy Richards, have been taking to Facebook, asking anyone for any spare cans.

"My husband and I went as far as to Swansboro from Richlands to collect free samples and cans of the Enfamil Neuropro, because that's what the pediatrician wants my three-month-old granddaughter on," Richards said. "The pediatrician was giving my daughter some, but now they can't even get it."

Richards said the shortage has led her to meet some of the nicest people willing to help other mothers, and that she, herself, even picked up cans they didn't need to give away to mothers who did.

"It's a panic," Richards said. "Can you imagine being a mama and maybe not being able to feed your baby, or have to substitute another brand that may hurt their little tummies just because it's all you can find?"

Richards said her family has been fortunate to have so many people reach out, but she hopes other mothers can find what they need. Until then, she said she will continue to help them look for it.

"Whatever it is, I pray they figure it out soon," Richards said. "And I'm praying for all the families to be able to find what they need, and to keep on sharing with each other to sustain these babies."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

