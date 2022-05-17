Final Alexandra area high school baseball rankings for 2022 season

Here are the final rankings for the top 10 high school baseball teams in the Alexandria area.

1. Rosepine (34-2): The Eagles closed the season on a 30-game winning streak and outscored their opponents, 100-14, during the playoffs as Ethan Frey won his second straight Most Outstanding Player award for the Class 2A title game . Last poll: No. 1.

2. Many (26-10): While the Tigers’ playoff run ended in a 14-0 loss to Rosepine, college-bound seniors Jack Deville and A.J. Manasco helped them reach the LHSAA state tournament for the first time. Last poll: No. 3.

3. Bunkie (26-7): The Panthers nearly made it to Hammond, but Ethan Riche had a good playoff run with three home runs — two of those being grand slams. Last poll: No. 2.

4. Tioga (20-14): Tioga failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, however, Louisiana Tech signee Haydan Toal dazzled in his final high school start with 13 strikeouts in a loss to Rayne in Game 1 of the regionals. Last poll: No. 4.

5. Avoyelles Charter (21-9): The Vikings were swept by Springfield in the quarterfinals, but Mason Bordelon is quickly becoming one of the area’s top players and will lead them as they drop to Class B next season. Last poll: No. 5.

FINAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS: Final Alexandra area high school softball rankings for 2022 season

BASEBALL WATCH LIST: Meet the Rapides Parish, Alexandria area baseball Super Six entering district play

6. Hicks (22-7): The Pirates won Class C for the second straight season as Brad Pelt recorded 11 RBIs and batted .500 (6-for-12) during the playoffs. Last poll: No. 10.

7. ASH (18-15): The Trojans’ first round loss to Central-Baton Rouge stings, but they do return a junior class that includes Joe Bordelon and Chris Clark. Last poll: No. 6.

8. Menard (17-15): Despite Andrew Prejean striking out nine batters in Game 2, the Eagles were swept in the first round by Lafayette Christian. Last poll: No. 7.

9. St. Mary’s (22-11): The Tigers fought valiantly in the Division IV first round against Covenant Christian, but a walk-off homerun in Game 3 by Zach Dupre spoiled their chances. Last poll: No. 8.

10. Grant (21-15): The Cougars reached the quarterfinals for just the second time in their history before bowing out to Class 3A finalist Berwick. Last poll: Not ranked.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Final Alexandra area high school baseball rankings for 2022 season