Final Alexandra area high school baseball rankings for 2022 season

By LaMar Gafford, Alexandria Town Talk
Here are the final rankings for the top 10 high school baseball teams in the Alexandria area.

1. Rosepine (34-2): The Eagles closed the season on a 30-game winning streak and outscored their opponents, 100-14, during the playoffs as Ethan Frey won his second straight Most Outstanding Player award for the Class 2A title game . Last poll: No. 1.

2. Many (26-10): While the Tigers’ playoff run ended in a 14-0 loss to Rosepine, college-bound seniors Jack Deville and A.J. Manasco helped them reach the LHSAA state tournament for the first time. Last poll: No. 3.

3. Bunkie (26-7): The Panthers nearly made it to Hammond, but Ethan Riche had a good playoff run with three home runs — two of those being grand slams. Last poll: No. 2.

4. Tioga (20-14): Tioga failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, however, Louisiana Tech signee Haydan Toal dazzled in his final high school start with 13 strikeouts in a loss to Rayne in Game 1 of the regionals. Last poll: No. 4.

5. Avoyelles Charter (21-9): The Vikings were swept by Springfield in the quarterfinals, but Mason Bordelon is quickly becoming one of the area’s top players and will lead them as they drop to Class B next season. Last poll: No. 5.

FINAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS: Final Alexandra area high school softball rankings for 2022 season

BASEBALL WATCH LIST: Meet the Rapides Parish, Alexandria area baseball Super Six entering district play

6. Hicks (22-7): The Pirates won Class C for the second straight season as Brad Pelt recorded 11 RBIs and batted .500 (6-for-12) during the playoffs. Last poll: No. 10.

7. ASH (18-15): The Trojans’ first round loss to Central-Baton Rouge stings, but they do return a junior class that includes Joe Bordelon and Chris Clark. Last poll: No. 6.

8. Menard (17-15): Despite Andrew Prejean striking out nine batters in Game 2, the Eagles were swept in the first round by Lafayette Christian. Last poll: No. 7.

9. St. Mary’s (22-11): The Tigers fought valiantly in the Division IV first round against Covenant Christian, but a walk-off homerun in Game 3 by Zach Dupre spoiled their chances. Last poll: No. 8.

10. Grant (21-15): The Cougars reached the quarterfinals for just the second time in their history before bowing out to Class 3A finalist Berwick. Last poll: Not ranked.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Final Alexandra area high school baseball rankings for 2022 season

