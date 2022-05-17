Lawrence County residents to vote for federal and state leaders in midterm primary

Today is the primary election, with voters choosing who they would like to see on the ballot, in the Nov. 8 general midterm election.

Under state law, Pennsylvania has a closed primary policy, meaning registered independents will not be allowed to vote in the primary.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

County residents, who signed up for an absentee or mail-in ballot, have until 8 p.m. today to turn in their ballots, either at the Lawrence County Voter Services office, or at a drop box, both located inside the Lawrence County Government Center at 430 Court St. in New Castle.

Residents will vote for their preferred party candidates for Pennsylvania governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for the 16th Congressional District, the 50th Pennsylvania Senatorial District, the Pennsylvania 8th Legislative District, and the Pennsylvania 9th Legislative District.

On the Democratic side, those running for senator are state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Philadelphia; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman; Alex Khalil; and U.S. Rep Conor Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only listed Democratic candidate for governor.

For lieutenant governor, the listed candidates are state Rep. Austin Davis, Allegheny County; state Rep. Brian Sims, Allegheny County; and Ray Sosa.

On the Republican side, those running for senator are Kathy Barnette; Jeff Bartos; George Bochetto; Sean Gale; Dave McCormick; Dr. Mehmet Oz; and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

For governor, the listed candidates are former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta; state Sen. Jake Corman, 34th District, who currently serves as Senate majority leader and president pro tempore; Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale; Charlie Gerow; former U.S. Rep. and state Sen. Melissa Hart; state Sen. and U.S. Col. (ret.) Douglas Mastriano, 33rd District; former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia Bill McSwain; Dave White; and Dr. Nche Zama.

For lieutenant governor, the listed candidates are former Northampton County Executive John Brown; former state Rep. Jeff Coleman; Purple Heart recipient Teddy Daniels; state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, Allegheny/Westmoreland; New Castle Mayor Chris Frye; state Rep. Russ Diamond, Lebanon County; James Jones; former state Rep. Rick Saccone; and Clarice Schillinger.

For the 16th Congressional District, the Democratic nominees are Dan Pastore and Rick Telesz, with incumbent Mike Kelly being the only listed candidate on the Republican side.

The 50th Senatorial District includes the City of New Castle, the townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union, Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J., South New Castle and Volant.

Rianna Czech is the only listed Democratic nominee, and incumbent Michele Brooks is the only listed Republican candidate.

The 8th Legislative District includes the townships of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington, and Wayne, and the boroughs of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.

There is no listed Democratic candidate, with the Republican candidates being incumbent Aaron Bernstine, Eric DiTullio and John Kennedy.

The 9th Legislative District includes the rest of Lawrence County.

Incumbent Chris Sainato is the only listed Democratic candidate, with the Republican candidates being Darryl Audia, Marla Gallo Brown and Nick Kerin.

Residents will also choose candidates for state election committee members with one male and one female for each party in each precinct in the county.

For the state committee, the only listed Democratic candidate is Mira Lou Thompson, while the Republican candidates are Sherry J. Patton, Jeanie Steele and Dale Turner.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.