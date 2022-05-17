ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County residents to vote for federal and state leaders in midterm primary

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Lwzk_0fgj86eH00

Today is the primary election, with voters choosing who they would like to see on the ballot, in the Nov. 8 general midterm election.

Under state law, Pennsylvania has a closed primary policy, meaning registered independents will not be allowed to vote in the primary.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

County residents, who signed up for an absentee or mail-in ballot, have until 8 p.m. today to turn in their ballots, either at the Lawrence County Voter Services office, or at a drop box, both located inside the Lawrence County Government Center at 430 Court St. in New Castle.

Residents will vote for their preferred party candidates for Pennsylvania governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for the 16th Congressional District, the 50th Pennsylvania Senatorial District, the Pennsylvania 8th Legislative District, and the Pennsylvania 9th Legislative District.

On the Democratic side, those running for senator are state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Philadelphia; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman; Alex Khalil; and U.S. Rep Conor Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only listed Democratic candidate for governor.

For lieutenant governor, the listed candidates are state Rep. Austin Davis, Allegheny County; state Rep. Brian Sims, Allegheny County; and Ray Sosa.

On the Republican side, those running for senator are Kathy Barnette; Jeff Bartos; George Bochetto; Sean Gale; Dave McCormick; Dr. Mehmet Oz; and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

For governor, the listed candidates are former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta; state Sen. Jake Corman, 34th District, who currently serves as Senate majority leader and president pro tempore; Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale; Charlie Gerow; former U.S. Rep. and state Sen. Melissa Hart; state Sen. and U.S. Col. (ret.) Douglas Mastriano, 33rd District; former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia Bill McSwain; Dave White; and Dr. Nche Zama.

For lieutenant governor, the listed candidates are former Northampton County Executive John Brown; former state Rep. Jeff Coleman; Purple Heart recipient Teddy Daniels; state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso, Allegheny/Westmoreland; New Castle Mayor Chris Frye; state Rep. Russ Diamond, Lebanon County; James Jones; former state Rep. Rick Saccone; and Clarice Schillinger.

For the 16th Congressional District, the Democratic nominees are Dan Pastore and Rick Telesz, with incumbent Mike Kelly being the only listed candidate on the Republican side.

The 50th Senatorial District includes the City of New Castle, the townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union, Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J., South New Castle and Volant.

Rianna Czech is the only listed Democratic nominee, and incumbent Michele Brooks is the only listed Republican candidate.

The 8th Legislative District includes the townships of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington, and Wayne, and the boroughs of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.

There is no listed Democratic candidate, with the Republican candidates being incumbent Aaron Bernstine, Eric DiTullio and John Kennedy.

The 9th Legislative District includes the rest of Lawrence County.

Incumbent Chris Sainato is the only listed Democratic candidate, with the Republican candidates being Darryl Audia, Marla Gallo Brown and Nick Kerin.

Residents will also choose candidates for state election committee members with one male and one female for each party in each precinct in the county.

For the state committee, the only listed Democratic candidate is Mira Lou Thompson, while the Republican candidates are Sherry J. Patton, Jeanie Steele and Dale Turner.

Stay informed: Download The Ledger app at https://app.adjust.com/ze3yszy?fallback=https%3A%2F%2Fcm.ellwoodcityledger.com%2Fsubscriberguide%2F%23apps.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Ellwood City Ledger

Unofficial election results for May 17 primary election

The following are unofficial election results, in the May 17 primary election, for the U.S. 16th Congressional District, the Pennsylvania 50th Senatorial District, the Pennsylvania 8th Legislative District, and the Pennsylvania 9th Legislative District. 16th Congressional District ...
CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pulaski Township, PA
County
Lawrence County, PA
City
Volant, PA
State
Washington State
Lawrence County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Enon Valley, PA
City
Bessemer, PA
Lawrence County, PA
Government
Ellwood City Ledger

Bernstine wins 8th District Republican primary

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine apparently has won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania's newly implemented state House District 8. The incumbent from New Beaver beat his Republican challengers John Kennedy and Eric DiTullio Tuesday night to win a fourth term in Harrisburg. As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Bernstine had garnered 5,821 votes to Kennedy's 4,880 and DiTullio's 1,163. The conservative Republican earned 49.1% to Kennedy's 41.1%. ...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

2022 Primary Election: Polls are now closed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania voters hit the polls Tuesday for the 2022 Primary Election. Election results so far show John Fetterman, the progressive Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, has won the Democratic Party primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the AP projects. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is officially the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Bernstine
Person
Lou Barletta
Person
Rick Saccone
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Votes in New Member, and Adopts 2022-23 Tentative Budget

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board has a new member, Leon Seaburn was voted in to replace Stephanie Mason who resigned last month. Board president Larita Stewart submitted her resignation last month , She will leave the district effective June, 2022. A replacement will be voted on at the board’s June meeting.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Too Close To Call

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — On the Republican side of the Pennsylvania primary, things are still up in the air for the U.S. Senate race. Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a race too close to currently call. Results are still up in the air with thousands of ballots still left to count across the state.  With 95% of precincts reporting, Trump-backed TV Dr. Oz has a narrow lead over McCormick. Kathy Barnette is in third place. Barnette faced backlash in recent days after images recently surfaced appearing to show her marching to the capitol on Jan....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#County Government#County Executive#Republican Primary#Democratic Primary
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
echo-pilot.com

In 2024, these two groups will decide which president PA picks

Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee Elected to Congress in Historic Victory over Dark Money

PITTSBURGH, PA. – Today, State Representative Summer Lee scored a historic victory by being elected as the first Black woman to Congress from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. While other progressive challengers have faltered in Congressional races nationwide, thirty-four-year-old Lee was able to win despite over $2 million in attack ads funded by AIPAC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Scialabba Takes 12th House District Nomination

A Cranberry attorney will be on the ballot this fall to replace retiring State Representative Daryl Metcalfe in the 12th State House district. Stephenie Scialabba defeated Zelienople Council member Gregg Semel and former Metcalfe opponent Scott Timko. Scialabba was able to secure just over 47% of a total of just...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

849
Followers
445
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy