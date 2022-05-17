Gas prices continue to increase this week

VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program. The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.

