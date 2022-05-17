ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gas prices continue to increase this week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Georgia gas prices continue to rise at the pump increasing to a state average of 15 cents more than a week ago. Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded...

Georgia Power, PSC present sustainablity project award

ATLANTA – Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission will present an award for the Best Sustainability Project in the Faith Community. Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols will be in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 17th to present HopeWorks the “Best Sustainability Project in the Faith Community” award.
ATLANTA, GA
ATLANTA, GA
Wiregrass nursing program named number one state

VALDOSTA – The Associate of Science in Nursing program at Wiregrass is named as the states number one program. The Associate of Science in Nursing (RN) program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in the state of Georgia for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org. The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) pass rates. According to Nursing Process.org “Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the overall reputation of a school.” The rankings and methodology can be found at this link https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.
GEORGIA STATE
Governor Kemp vetos three bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia General Assembly concludes with the governor reviewing and deciding final actions on state legislation. Governor Brian P. Kemp took final action on several legislative measures, also issuing veto statements for three bills and a signing statement for one. Read Governor Kemp’s statements here. Find all signed legislation here.
GEORGIA STATE

