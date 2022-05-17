Here are the top students at Pinellas private schools for 2022
Admiral Farragut Academy
Valedictorian
Ayden Leavitt
GPA: 4.53
Parents: Katie Leavitt and Larry Williams
College: Boston University
Major: Undecided
Salutatorian
Helena Panuthos
GPA: 4.49
Parents: Mark and Nicolle Panuthos
College: University of Florida
Major: Biology
• • •
Calvary Christian High
Valedictorian
Jaden Rodriguez
GPA: 4.54
Parents: Luis and Danielle Rodriguez
College: Duke University
Major: Public policy
Salutatorian
Jordan Attebery
GPA: 4.51
Parents: Chuck and Robin Attebery
College: University of Florida
Major: Chemistry (pre-med)
• • •
Canterbury School of Florida
Valedictorian
Margaret Eloise Schad
GPA: 4.52
Parents: Mary Beth Hansson, Jim Schad, Mark Hansson, Holly Schad
College: Eckerd College
Major: Marine Science
Salutatorian
Luke Liberato
GPA: 4.37
Parents: Tanya and Allen Liberato
College: Case Western Reserve University
Major: Biomedical engineering
• • •
Clearwater Academy International
Valedictorian
Kayla Cuva
GPA: 4.3
Parents: Jeannette and Paul Cuva
College: Tulane University
Major: Business management
Salutatorian
Avery Reagan
GPA: 4.0
Parent: Vanessa Miller
College: University of Alabama
Major: Hospitality management
• • •
Clearwater Central Catholic High
Valedictorian
Taylor Madison Galloway
Parents: Michael and Amanda Galloway
College: University of Florida
Salutatorian
Mary Margaret Reimann
Parents: Mitchell and Amy Reimann
College: University of Florida
• • •
Indian Rocks Christian School
Co-valedictorian
Rebekah Braun
GPA: 4.5
Parent: Tona Braun
College: University of South Florida
Major: Nursing
Co-valedictorian
Ella Davis
GPA: 4.5
Parents: Joseph and Brandy Davis
College: Purdue University
Major: Genetics
Co-valedictorian
Alexander B. Gabriel
GPA: 4.5
Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Yves Gabriel
College: University of Michigan
Major: Nursing
Co-valedictorian
Cooper Kappeler
GPA: 4.5
Parents: Keith and Elizabeth Kappeler
College: University of Florida
Major: Biomedical engineering
Salutatorian
Camryn Coloney
GPA: 4.49
Parents: Scott and Cheryl Coloney
College: Southeastern University
Major: Psychology
• • •
Keswick Christian School
Valedictorian
Benjamin Will
GPA: 4.37
Parents: Mary Ann and Scott Will
College: University of Central Florida
Major: Electrical engineering
Salutatorian
Anna Michelle Williams
GPA: 4.34
Parents: Sam and Cindy Williams
College: Southeastern University
Major: Social work and music
• • •
Lakeside Christian School
Valedictorian
Cierra Davidson
GPA: 4.1
Parent: Lori Davidson
College: St. Petersburg College
Major: Undecided
Salutatorian
Courtney Steffen
GPA: 3.8
Parents: Carol and Michael Steffen
College: Undecided
Major: English/creative writing
• • •
Northside Christian School
Valedictorian
Jenna Baker
Parents: Anna Landers and Brian Baker
College: University of Florida
Major: Psychology
Salutatorian
Emma Smith
Parents: Sharon and Lee Smith
College: Vanderbilt University
Major: Psychology and neuroscience
• • •
Oldsmar Christian School
Valedictorian
Jordan Platt
GPA: 3.98
Parents: Tommy and Rachel Platt
College: Trinity College of Florida
Major: Sports medicine
Salutatorian
Evan McDonald
GPA: 3.9
Parents: Jeff and Lesli McDonald
College: Undecided
Major: Technology
• • •
St. Petersburg Catholic High
Valedictorian
Daniela Abaquita
GPA: 4.66
Parents: Edwin and Eloine Abaquita
College: University of South Florida
Major: Chemical engineering
Salutatorian
Abigail Federico-Stopa
GPA: 4.55
Parents: Mark Stopa and Adrienne Federico
College: University of Florida
Major: Health sciences (pre-med)
• • •
Shorecrest Preparatory School
Valedictorian
Michael Canizares
GPA: 4.86
Parents: George Canizares and Cecilia Bueno-Canizares
College: University of Notre Dame
Major: Physics
Salutatorian
Ethan Danielson
Parents: Paul and Kristen Danielson
College: Bowdoin College
Major: Mathematics
• • •
