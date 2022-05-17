ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Here are the top students at Pinellas private schools for 2022

By Thomas C. Tobin
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Students from Pinellas County private schools are graduating this month along with their peers in area public schools. [ Times (2006) ]

Admiral Farragut Academy

Valedictorian

Ayden Leavitt

GPA: 4.53

Parents: Katie Leavitt and Larry Williams

College: Boston University

Major: Undecided

Salutatorian

Helena Panuthos

Helena Panuthos [ Courtesy of Admiral Farragut Academy ]

GPA: 4.49

Parents: Mark and Nicolle Panuthos

College: University of Florida

Major: Biology

• • •

Calvary Christian High

Valedictorian

Jaden Rodriguez

Jaden Rodriguez [ Courtesy of Jaden Rodriguez ]

GPA: 4.54

Parents: Luis and Danielle Rodriguez

College: Duke University

Major: Public policy

Salutatorian

Jordan Attebery

Jordan Attebery [ Courtesy of Jordan Attebery ]

GPA: 4.51

Parents: Chuck and Robin Attebery

College: University of Florida

Major: Chemistry (pre-med)

• • •

Canterbury School of Florida

Valedictorian

Margaret Eloise Schad

Margaret Eloise Schad [ Courtesy of Margaret Eloise Schad ]

GPA: 4.52

Parents: Mary Beth Hansson, Jim Schad, Mark Hansson, Holly Schad

College: Eckerd College

Major: Marine Science

Salutatorian

Luke Liberato

Luke Liberato [ Courtesy of Luke Liberato ]
GPA: 4.37

Parents: Tanya and Allen Liberato

College: Case Western Reserve University

Major: Biomedical engineering

• • •

Clearwater Academy International

Valedictorian

Kayla Cuva

Kayla Cuva [ Courtesy of Clearwater Academy International ]

GPA: 4.3

Parents: Jeannette and Paul Cuva

College: Tulane University

Major: Business management

Salutatorian

Avery Reagan

Avery Reagan [ Courtesy of Clearwater Academy International ]

GPA: 4.0

Parent: Vanessa Miller

College: University of Alabama

Major: Hospitality management

• • •

Clearwater Central Catholic High

Valedictorian

Taylor Madison Galloway

Taylor Madison Galloway [ Courtesy of Clearwater Central Catholic High ]

Parents: Michael and Amanda Galloway

College: University of Florida

Salutatorian

Mary Margaret Reimann

Mary Margaret Reimann [ Courtesy of Clearwater Central Catholic High ]

Parents: Mitchell and Amy Reimann

College: University of Florida

• • •

Indian Rocks Christian School

Co-valedictorian

Rebekah Braun

Rebekah Braun [ Courtesy of Indian Rocks Christian School ]

GPA: 4.5

Parent: Tona Braun

College: University of South Florida

Major: Nursing

Co-valedictorian

Ella Davis

Ella Davis [ Courtesy of Indian Rocks Christian School ]

GPA: 4.5

Parents: Joseph and Brandy Davis

College: Purdue University

Major: Genetics

Co-valedictorian

Alexander B. Gabriel

Alexander Gabriel [ Courtesy of Indian Rocks Christian School ]

GPA: 4.5

Parents: Dr. and Mrs. Yves Gabriel

College: University of Michigan

Major: Nursing

Co-valedictorian

Cooper Kappeler

Cooper Kappeler [ Courtesy of Indian Rocks Christian School ]

GPA: 4.5

Parents: Keith and Elizabeth Kappeler

College: University of Florida

Major: Biomedical engineering

Salutatorian

Camryn Coloney

Camryn Coloney [ Courtesy of Indian Rocks Christian School ]

GPA: 4.49

Parents: Scott and Cheryl Coloney

College: Southeastern University

Major: Psychology

• • •

Keswick Christian School

Valedictorian

Benjamin Will

GPA: 4.37

Parents: Mary Ann and Scott Will

College: University of Central Florida

Major: Electrical engineering

Salutatorian

Anna Michelle Williams

GPA: 4.34

Parents: Sam and Cindy Williams

College: Southeastern University

Major: Social work and music

• • •

Lakeside Christian School

Valedictorian

Cierra Davidson

Cierra Davidson [ Courtesy of Cierra Davidson ]

GPA: 4.1

Parent: Lori Davidson

College: St. Petersburg College

Major: Undecided

Salutatorian

Courtney Steffen

Courtney Steffen [ Courtesy of Lakeside Christian School ]

GPA: 3.8

Parents: Carol and Michael Steffen

College: Undecided

Major: English/creative writing

• • •

Northside Christian School

Valedictorian

Jenna Baker

Jenna Baker [ Courtesy of Northside Christian School ]

Parents: Anna Landers and Brian Baker

College: University of Florida

Major: Psychology

Salutatorian

Emma Smith

Emma Smith [ Courtesy of Northside Christian School ]

Parents: Sharon and Lee Smith

College: Vanderbilt University

Major: Psychology and neuroscience

• • •

Oldsmar Christian School

Valedictorian

Jordan Platt

Jordan Platt [ Courtesy of Jordan Platt ]

GPA: 3.98

Parents: Tommy and Rachel Platt

College: Trinity College of Florida

Major: Sports medicine

Salutatorian

Evan McDonald

Evan McDonald [ Courtesy of Evan McDonald ]

GPA: 3.9

Parents: Jeff and Lesli McDonald

College: Undecided

Major: Technology

• • •

St. Petersburg Catholic High

Valedictorian

Daniela Abaquita

Daniela Abaquita [ Courtesy of St. Petersburg Catholic High ]

GPA: 4.66

Parents: Edwin and Eloine Abaquita

College: University of South Florida

Major: Chemical engineering

Salutatorian

Abigail Federico-Stopa

Abigail Federico-Stopa [ Courtesy of St. Petersburg Catholic High ]

GPA: 4.55

Parents: Mark Stopa and Adrienne Federico

College: University of Florida

Major: Health sciences (pre-med)

• • •

Shorecrest Preparatory School

Valedictorian

Michael Canizares

Michael Canizares [ Courtesy of Michael Canizares ]

GPA: 4.86

Parents: George Canizares and Cecilia Bueno-Canizares

College: University of Notre Dame

Major: Physics

Salutatorian

Ethan Danielson

Ethan Danielson [ Courtesy of Ethan Danielson ]

Parents: Paul and Kristen Danielson

College: Bowdoin College

Major: Mathematics

• • •

