Pekin, IL

Got questions about Pekin and Tazewell County? Mike Kramer will find the answers

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 2 days ago

When I was growing up in Creve Coeur , I couldn’t wait to leave central Illinois.

Let me explain.

I have never hated the greater Peoria area, which was the scene of many fond childhood memories.

I went to see fireworks every Fourth of July either at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin or with family friends in Eureka. I played Little League baseball on the fields next to Lasalle Elementary School and Parkview Middle School in Creve Coeur, and rode in a parade float during a local United States bicentennial celebration. Good times, all of them.

But as Belle sang in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “there must be something more than this provincial life.” I joined the service to find it, and chose the Navy because it seemed like the branch that offered the most travel opportunities. So, I left central Illinois because I was a young man with a young man's sense of adventure.

My experiences beyond Illinois

I have traveled to wherever the U.S. Navy took me. I have toured the Alhambra, eaten fried locusts and watched a group of cheetahs in something that looked like a football huddle planning their play against a herd of antelope.

Those experiences have given me perspective I’ve been able to apply to my local reporting since I started working for the Pekin Daily Times seven years ago.

I came back because I was a middle-aged man with family and friends in the area. And because this was where I found work.

So, for the last 15 years, my Life After the Navy has happened in Tazewell County.

Your questions are important

I've developed an appreciation for local history I did not have when I left. I enjoy the people-watching opportunities at events like Morton's Pumpkin Festival, Tremont's Turkey Festival and Pekin's Marigold Festival . I find myself rooting for the success of new events like the inaugural Pekin bathtub races four years ago.

But what I want is perspective from area readers.

Do you want to know what's going on at a new construction site? Are you looking for an update on a previous news story or on someone who was recently in the news? Would you like to know the history behind a local building? Do you see something around town that puzzles you or catches your eye?

In short, I want to know what readers are curious about. Let me know at mkramer@gannett.com.

Mike Kramer
#Central Illinois#Local History#Parade#Little League#Lasalle Elementary School#Parkview Middle School#The U S Navy#The Pekin Daily Times
Politics
