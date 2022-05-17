AAA expects 1.1 million Michiganders will travel for Memorial Day in 2022

More than 1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer. That's according to AAA Michigan.

The organization put out its Memorial Day forecast, and said the holiday is expected to be the busiest in three years and build on a resurgence of travel after the COVID-19 pandemic that began earlier this spring.

According to AAA, this year's forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010, with last year being the highest increase.

“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that."

AAA projects that 1.1 million Michiganders will travel 50 or more miles this Memorial Day weekend, up 7.9% from 2021.

Last year, 1.06 million Michiganders traveled for Memorial Day, with 1.01 million going by car, just over 45,000 by air and 14,000 by train, bus or some other form of transportation.

Of the projection for 2022, AAA said 1.05 million are expected to go by car and 55,000 are expected to go by air.

A recent survey from AAA found that Michiganders are at their highest comfort level for traveling in almost a year, and one of the highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Surging demand and weather have challenged flight schedules since the beginning of the year,” Haas continued. “With the type of volume we anticipate going forward, we still recommend the safety net of a travel agent and travel insurance. Both are lifesavers if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans.”

Despite record-high gas prices, many people are still expected to hit the road, and gas prices are expected to be the highest Memorial Day prices on record.

Below are the best times for auto travel, according to AAA.

Thursday before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Friday before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

Saturday before 10 a.m.

Sunday before 10 a.m.

Monday before 11 a.m.

Below are the worst times for auto travel