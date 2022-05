UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – No school budgets were defeated Tuesday in elections across the region. The cities of Utica, Rome, Oneonta, Little Falls, and Oneida all had their budgets passed. In Utica, James Paul and Tennille Knoop were elected to the Board of Education. In Rome, there were four school board seats contested. The winners in Rome were Jon Maggiolino, Cassie Knutti, Danielle Lubecki, and Kelly Carinci were elected.

