Cereal in a bowl? That's so yesterday. This popular Upstate New York eatery wants to serve it to you in a taco. The Cereal Spot in Buffalo is a cereal bar that serves some unique menu items involving breakfast cereals. Of course, you CAN just get a simple bowl of cereal with milk, if you so choose. They have over 200 different boxes of the stuff, including all the popular brands you'd find at the store, and also some rarities you might not.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO