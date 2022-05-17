ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville-area high school baseball games are getting struck out by ump shortage

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. – A junior varsity high school baseball game was scheduled between North and Castle on May 7.

Wet field conditions pushed the start time back. Players and coaches arrived early to get it ready but the infield needed a couple hours in the sunlight to dry. The field dried, but the game still didn’t happen: At the new time slot, no umpires were available.

It summed up the 2022 season perfectly, and things may get worse before they get better.

This spring, historically poor weather exacerbated scheduling issues resulting from an ongoing shortage of umpires. The result? Lots of headaches.

“This is the most difficult (season) I’ve had in 19 years,” said Mater Dei High School Athletics Director Joe Herrmann. “We’ve had to move game times, fields and cancel lower-level games because we can’t find umpires.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Y4Rn_0fgj6QTO00

Neither of the problems are new. Southern Indiana weather can get wild in the spring. There has also been a decline in the umpire population nationwide across multiple sports for years.

Over the first 54 days of Indiana's high school baseball season, there was measurable rainfall on 35 in Evansville, according to National Weather Service records. Of those 19 rain-free days, six were on Sunday, when the Indiana High School Athletic Association doesn’t allow high school games or practices.

It meant doing anything you could to get fields ready or rescheduling for later and hoping. This wasn’t just varsity-level games. There were junior varsity and freshman games to find space for. And not all high school baseball fields have lights, so there was a finite amount of time available.

“The sectional date has not moved,” said North High School Athletics Director Tyler Choate. “The more rainouts means (games) get sandwiched. Of the nucleus of umpires we have, there aren’t that many of them.”

Jasper coach Terry Gobert recalled one week where he arrived four times at 5:15 a.m. to Ruxer Field. The Hall of Fame coach would take a sponge to a wet spot and haul off the water himself to ensure the field dried quicker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQdkZ_0fgj6QTO00

Multiple Southern Indiana Athletic Conference opponents moved games to Ruxer because of wet field conditions in Evansville. And for the first time in Gobert's career, Jasper went on the road – Bloomington South has an all-turf field – instead of hosting when it rained.

“We beat the heck out of this field,” Gobert said of Ruxer. “But we’re only one game down and that was a trip north. Oak Hill had turf but the wind chill was 26 with flurries. It’s been very frustrating. You have to do everything you can for your kids to play and have the best conditions possible.”

With games stacking up in late April and early May, many teams ran into a brick wall. Sometimes, there weren’t enough bodies to go around behind the plate.

This isn’t unique to Evansville. As of Friday morning, the IHSAA reported a total of 359 baseball games canceled this season due to lack of umpires with 71 in the week prior to that number being tabulated. A total of 875 baseball and softball games were played with only one official.

Many schools worked together to find solutions – moving varsity doubleheaders to one location, if there two officials available, for example. Harrison hosted Vincennes Lincoln on April 28. North played Mater Dei at the same location immediately after.

The JV and freshmen levels weren’t always as fortunate.

“There are not enough umpires to go around,” said Herrmann. “They have families and events they need to attend to. There might be 80 in the area, but it doesn’t mean all 80 can work on a single night. When you have freshman, JV and varsity games going all over the Tri-State, it’s almost impossible.”

Todd Tichenor estimates he is on a baseball field every night each week expect Friday. Most of this comes as an IHSAA umpire – Tichenor also does the scheduling at East Youth Baseball – but he’s also a Reitz High School cub baseball coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxks2_0fgj6QTO00

Here was his schedule this past week: Monday at Gibson Southern, Tuesday at Gibson Southern, Wednesday at North Posey, Thursday at East for Pony games and Friday at Harrison. Most of those varsity games included calling a junior varsity contest. What may feel like a packed schedule is common among the top officials.

Eventlink is the main portal for scheduling umpires in Evansville, but there remain certain personnel among IHSAA umpires who work with schools to get games assigned.

“If I’m not on a high school field somewhere, I’m at East doing a youth game,” said Tichenor. “My life in the spring is crazy. We’re trying to get young guys into it and it’s hard. I do the assigning at East. I’m to the point where on the 12u games, I’ve convinced them to use one umpire behind the mound rather than two.”

What is the solution? Administrators and coaches can’t control the weather, so hopefully next spring is drier. It still leaves the shortage of umpires.

The IHSAA has an Officiating 101 Course being piloted in seven schools with 140 students enrolled. The governing body also reported at the latest executive meeting that license renewal in baseball, soccer, football and track and field are each over 100 percent from last year.

Athletic directors and current umpires stress the importance of recruiting new officials to replace those who have retired in recent years. Herrmann said his son, Matt, and his friends will get licensed next year to earn extra money in college. Low pay is also seen as an issue with varsity games earning individuals 75 dollars.

“We have to address it as coaches and communities,” said Gobert. “We have to pay them better, be nicer to them and get some younger guys in it. The older guys we’ve got do a good job, but each one who steps down needs a young guy to take his (spot). Now is a good time for them to get a better union going because we need them.”

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville-area high school baseball games are getting struck out by ump shortage

WISH-TV

2 Indiana students named US Presidential Scholars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two hardworking Hoosier students are among more than 100 high school seniors named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Indiana’s scholars are Sneha Yelamanchili, a student at Signature School in Evansville, and Kevin Wang, who attends Carmel High School. The White House Commission...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Dispatch: Pursuit from Posey County ends in Evansville, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a suspect is now in custody following a pursuit that started in Posey County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended near Stanley and Sherman Avenues in Evansville. Deputies say Kameron Smith had an active felony warrant...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
