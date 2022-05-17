ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

More Vanderburgh County primary voters turned out in 2022 — but 35 ballots weren't counted

By Thomas B. Langhorne, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — There were winners and losers when the Vanderburgh County Election Board certified the results of this month's primary, even if no outcomes changed.

The biggest winners Friday — aside from candidates who won their parties' nominations in the May 3 Republican and Democratic primaries — were the 30 voters whose torn, damaged or incomplete paper ballots the election board approved Friday. They joined the 14,011 voters whose ballots had already been counted .

Losers? The 35 voters who cast their ballots early and in-person only to see them rejected Friday because zero or one poll worker initialed them. Indiana state law requires initials from both major parties. Those ballots were set aside on Election Day and never counted.

There was even a sort-of winner: Possibly due to what his supporters called an odd placement of his name on the Republican primary ballot, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke barely hung on to secure the last of six Ward 2 and 4 delegate slots for next month's GOP State Convention in Indianapolis. Ten candidates sought the six positions in this minor intraparty contest. Winnecke's wife, Carol McClintock, led the field with 455 votes. Winnecke got 316.

Voter participation also won — sort of. The new total of 14,041 ballots cast represents a 13% increase over the 12,424 voters who turned out for the most recent midterm primary election in Vanderburgh County in 2018. It's still just 11% of registered voters in the county.

Voters rendered another kind of verdict on May 3: The Democratic Party's primary election attracted almost 1,000 more votes than the Republican primary. Democrats offered a contest for sheriff between Noah Robinson and Jason Ashworth — Robinson won — and Republicans nominated Diana Moers for prosecutor over three-term incumbent Nick Hermann .

Machine report card: Not bad

Yet another winner from this month's primary, according to the election board: the state-mandated "voter-verified paper audit trail" technology the county used for just the second time. The first time was the 2020 general election.

County Clerk Carla Hayden had voiced concern that election night might be a late night because of the added burdens the technology places on workers, but the final results were posted just after 8 p.m. Polls closed at 6 p.m.

"That's pretty good," said Hayden, the county's chief elections official. "Two hours after the polls close, pretty much, we have the unofficial finals. Some of that is low turnout."

Vote counters were working with marking devices that generate paper ballots — grocery store receipt-sized slips — voters can use to verify their choices. On Election Day, voters drop the slips into an optical scan device to be cast and tallied. During early in-person voting, the voter seals the paper ballot in an envelope and drops it into a box.

The envelopes are opened by bipartisan teams on Election Day and the ballots are scanned then. The work takes longer than relying on software in the electronic voting machines the county used before 2020, Hayden said. Only ballots voted by mail needed to be scanned on Election Day then.

Some problems popped up here and there on May 3, the election board said Friday.

Some voters at early voting locations tried to leave with their paper ballots instead of sealing them in envelopes.

"Some voters don't understand that that is actually their physical ballot that prints out," Hayden said. "It's not a receipt."

A few envelopes contained no paper ballots. Some paper ballots were torn.

The 30 voters whose ballots got late approval Friday included 14 who provided affidavits after their mailed absentee ballots lacked the necessary signature on a privacy envelope. One voter brought his mail-in ballot to a vote center on Election Day. Ten ballots were faded by hand sanitizer left over from the COVID election of 2020.

This year's general election on Nov. 8 almost certainly will take longer to process on election night, Hayden said Friday. More than 59,000 Vanderburgh County residents came out for the 2018 midterm general election. That's more than four times as many as this month's primary saw.

"Higher turnout," Hayden said. "But this went pretty smoothly."

Thomas B. Langhorne can be reached by email at tom.langhorne@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: More Vanderburgh County primary voters turned out in 2022 — but 35 ballots weren't counted

