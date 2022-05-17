ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville basketball set to rev up for summer work; departing senior commits to college

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Jordan Carter isn’t about to give up on playing college basketball.

Southwestern (Kan.) isn’t about to let him.

In fact, the departing Bartlesville High senior isn’t even done playing in Bartlesville — albeit, his next playing date here should be at the Mueller Sports Center on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus.

The Southwestern Moundbuilders are part of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference along with OKWU.

Carter has committed to play for Southwestern. He is scheduled to sign his letter of intent Wednesday.

He was a two-year starter at shooting guard for the Bruins, helping the team to win 19 games the past two season, compared to on 12 wins during his freshmen and sophomore years.

NEW ERA:Dewey PS tabs Rod Richardson as Bulldoggers next head football coach

In the early stage of this past season, he averaged in double-figure scoring. His points average slid a bit the rest of the campaign, but he still finished as the team’s fourth-leading scorer.

Carter played a key role as an igniter. His steals or break-out full-court drives often sparked Bruin rallies.

Possessing a 6-foot-2 lanky frame, Carter competed with an unflappable style, which fit in well with the blue-collar, no-nonsense temperament of last year’s 13-win Bruin squad.

He needs to focus on specific area of progress in order to compete on the college level, according to his uncle Clent Stewart, who also is the Bartlesville High head boys basketball coach.

“I think the first thing is getting together a plan to get him stronger,” said Stewart, who helped Tulsa Union High win a state title and then starred at Kansas State. “We’ve got to get him on a weight plan to beef him up. … They guys are bigger and stronger in college.”

Stewart sees an upside in Carter’s potential to create his niche at Southwestern.

“I think he’ll have an opportunity to establish himself as a point guard, or a shooting guard. I think he’ll be able to use his playmaking ability, which is something coaches are looking for. … He has to get in and prove himself every day, which I know he’s looking forward to.”

BUBBLE BURST:OKWU baseball team shut out of NAIA regionals this season

David Castillo

Bruin junior-to-be David Castillo is getting ready to try out again for the Team USA basketball, Stewart said.

Last year, Castillo made the final roster of 12 players on the Team USA U16 team and played a key role in the squad’s championship run in the America’s Cup international tournament in Mexico.

The Team USA tryouts are set for mid-June, Stewart said. There will be a mini-camp followed by the tryout.

He’ll know shortly after whether he lands on the team again and, if so, when to pack his bags for another high-powered tourney.

COLLEGE REPORT:Archambo stars with arm, bat; Hewitt produces with stick; Pattison wins

Bruin summer

Castillo should be able to participate in part of an ambitious summer basketball schedule for returning Bartlesville High players.

“We’ll have a busy summer of skill development, lifting and conditioning,” Stewart said.

Part of the program will be to attend several varsity team camps, playing in the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts camps.

Meanwhile, the Bruin jayvee players will play in the Nowata and Verdigris summer leagues.

Bartlesville also is adding a seventh-grade team for next season. The seventh, eighth and ninth grade teams are set to play in leagues in Cleveland and Verdigris.

Stewart, who is revving up for his ninth season as head coach, guided last year’s Bruins to a 13-12 mark — the second-most season wins during his tenure.

With the return of Castillo — who has averaged approximately 25 points per game during his freshman and sophomore seasons — prolific offensive weapon and defensive Aadhi Ayyappan and other veteran players due back next season, the Bruins are focusing on rising to a higher height.

