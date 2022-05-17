ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

United Linen sold to national company

By Daisy Creager, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDuyU_0fgj61ji00

Pennsylvania-based ImageFirst announced Monday the purchase of family-owned United Linen and Uniform Services, with plans to expand the company’s focus to the laundry needs of the healthcare industry.

Company officials declined to reveal the amount it paid for United Linen.

Started in 1936 by Greg Saddorus, United Linen, 400 SW Frank Phillips Blvd., has traditionally focused on commercial rental and laundry services for the food and beverage and hospitality industries. United Linen President Mat Saddoris said the company approached ImageFirst about a sale after the family decided to step away.

“It was a family decision that the Saddoris family was going to get out of the linen business. … It wasn’t a decision that was made without a great deal of thought and consideration to all parties concerned,” Saddoris said. “We’re excited about the transition.”

The acquisition encompasses all of United Linen’s locations, which include a plant facility and service center in Bartlesville and two laundry depots — one in Oklahoma City and one in Arkansas. All of United Linen’s existing employees, about 120 total, and local leadership will be retained, said Bill Rottschaefer, ImageFirst’s vice president of business development.

Rottschaefer said ImageFirst was looking to fill a “void in our service map” covering Oklahoma and Arkansas, which United Linen fits perfectly.

“We’re going to keep 100% of United Linen’s current business and look to expand it. With that, we’re also going to add healthcare into the mix. Our desire is to expand the overall business and leverage our team,” Rottschaefer said.

“In select markets where it makes sense for us, Oklahoma being one of them, we gladly participate in the hospitality and food and beverage space. We see a lot of potential with what Mat, Catherine and the team have built there.”

United Linen General Manager Catherine Smith said the company began transitioning on May 1.

“The transition is going really well. What’s different is being part of a larger umbrella with more systems to learn and figure out. That’s a little bit of a slow process, trying to figure out those changes. Other than that it’s all about getting the laundry done every day,” Smith said.

At the time of its founding, United Linen’s business was limited to personal laundry with home pickup and delivery. Through the years it expanded its offerings and presence, now doing business throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Overall, Saddoris said ImageFirst’s values made it a good fit to acquire the business.

“We have very similar core values, which was very attractive for us. Their business model is a little bit different from ours, but it meshes nicely,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Shawnee at odds with director of local museum

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The city of Shawnee is at odds with the director of a museum in town. The city pulled the museum’s lease because it’s closed but the director said it’s the city’s fault. "We were kind of surprised that there has been no...
SHAWNEE, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Opens New Parking For PGA Championship Crowds

The City of Tulsa opened new parking to accommodate for the larger crowds at the PGA Championship that begins Thursday morning at Southern Hills Country Club. In order to keep up with the larger crowds, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall in Tulsa, in addition to the Mabee Center parking on the Oral Roberts Campus also in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Vacant Braum's Demolished in Bartlesville

A vacant Braum’s location in Bartlesville has been demolished. Ark Wrecking Company of Oklahoma, based out of Tulsa, has turned the old restaurant to rubble in recent days. In February, the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat stated that there were plans for a new McAlister’s Deli to be built at 2539 SE Washington Boulevard to replace the former Braum’s location. The project valuation is $1.5 million.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Kansas, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Arkansas State
Bartlesville, OK
Business
KXII.com

Ada fruit and pottery stand rezoning application denied

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An small Ada business that’s been around for decades might be looking for a new place to do business after a decision by the city council. For the past 26 years the Newell family has sold hand made pottery and self grown produce from here outside of their home and in that time they’ve become a fixture of the community.
ADA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New data released on homeless in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Housing Solutions Tulsa has released a report with new data on homeless people in Tulsa. The data in the report was gathered over a two-day period from a total of 1,063 respondents. The report outlines some of major factors leading to homelessness, including mental health, domestic...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car dealerships battle against pandemic impacts, parts shortages

TULSA, Okla. — At Bill Knight Ford, Owner and General Manager Bill Knight, says his lot is like night and day compared to the times before the pandemic hit. “Sometimes you can walk in and find a vehicle that showed up that day, but it is very few and far between,” said Knight. “Normally we would have 400 vehicles on the ground, and we have 8 today.”
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uniform Services#United Linen
KFOR

USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
blackchronicle.com

2022 NCAA softball bracket: WCWS scores, schedule, bracket for Oklahoma City

Here’s a look at at the 2022 NCAA softball bracket and schedule for the field of 64 teams and the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The 64-team bracket was unveiled during the selection show Sunday night on ESPN. Games begin with regionals on May 20, followed by super regionals May 26-29 and then the Women’s College World Series from June 2 to June 9 or 10.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

One Of The Biggest Oklahoma Gun Shows Is Coming To OKC

If your memory is good enough, you'll remember that one of the first shortages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was guns and ammo. They simply vanished from store shelves across the country. A lack of manufacturing due to covid-closures mixed with an obviously changing political climate made guns...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

538
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy