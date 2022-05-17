United Linen sold to national company

Pennsylvania-based ImageFirst announced Monday the purchase of family-owned United Linen and Uniform Services, with plans to expand the company’s focus to the laundry needs of the healthcare industry.

Company officials declined to reveal the amount it paid for United Linen.

Started in 1936 by Greg Saddorus, United Linen, 400 SW Frank Phillips Blvd., has traditionally focused on commercial rental and laundry services for the food and beverage and hospitality industries. United Linen President Mat Saddoris said the company approached ImageFirst about a sale after the family decided to step away.

“It was a family decision that the Saddoris family was going to get out of the linen business. … It wasn’t a decision that was made without a great deal of thought and consideration to all parties concerned,” Saddoris said. “We’re excited about the transition.”

The acquisition encompasses all of United Linen’s locations, which include a plant facility and service center in Bartlesville and two laundry depots — one in Oklahoma City and one in Arkansas. All of United Linen’s existing employees, about 120 total, and local leadership will be retained, said Bill Rottschaefer, ImageFirst’s vice president of business development.

Rottschaefer said ImageFirst was looking to fill a “void in our service map” covering Oklahoma and Arkansas, which United Linen fits perfectly.

“We’re going to keep 100% of United Linen’s current business and look to expand it. With that, we’re also going to add healthcare into the mix. Our desire is to expand the overall business and leverage our team,” Rottschaefer said.

“In select markets where it makes sense for us, Oklahoma being one of them, we gladly participate in the hospitality and food and beverage space. We see a lot of potential with what Mat, Catherine and the team have built there.”

United Linen General Manager Catherine Smith said the company began transitioning on May 1.

“The transition is going really well. What’s different is being part of a larger umbrella with more systems to learn and figure out. That’s a little bit of a slow process, trying to figure out those changes. Other than that it’s all about getting the laundry done every day,” Smith said.

At the time of its founding, United Linen’s business was limited to personal laundry with home pickup and delivery. Through the years it expanded its offerings and presence, now doing business throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Overall, Saddoris said ImageFirst’s values made it a good fit to acquire the business.

“We have very similar core values, which was very attractive for us. Their business model is a little bit different from ours, but it meshes nicely,” he said.