High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule

There is nothing better than some Suburban Council high school baseball playoffs. It was an awesome regular season that had so much parody and great games. Colonie and Guilderland are the favorites on paper but their are a list of teams that would win it all which includes: Shaker, Shen, Averill Park, Columbia etc. Colonie has two ace pitchers in Tyler Sausville and Sam Falace who can easily propel the Raiders to a sectional title. The games are already getting underway this week. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO