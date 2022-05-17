High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday's results
Baseball
Beacon 8, Newburgh Free Academy 7
Rondout Valley 13, Pine Plains 4
New Paltz 4, Highland 1
Webutuck at Ellenville
MHAL tournament
Spackenkill 3, Dover 0
Wallkill 11, Marlboro 2
Championship: Wallkill 2, Spackenkill 1
Section 1 tournament
First round
Class AA
John Jay 2, Mamaroneck 1
Class B
Albertus Magnus 14, Pawling 5
Semifinal
Best of three
Class C
Game 1: Leffell School 9, Haldane 7
Softball
Cornwall 6, Beacon 4
Highland at Burke Catholic
Boys lacrosse
Highland 15, O'Neill 5
Section 1 tournament
First round
Class A
Wappingers 6, White Plains 5 (OT)
Class D
Haldane 13, Dobbs Ferry 4
Girls lacrosse
Highland at Newburgh Free Academy
Section 1 tournament
First round
Class A
No. 9 Arlington at No. 8 Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Albertus Magnus 18, Pawling 5
Briarcliff 19, Haldane 5
Tennis
Red Hook at Spackenkill
Golf
OCIAA championships at Stony Ford Golf Course
Girls golf
Red Hook 165, Onteora 169
Wednesday's events
Baseball
Spackenkill vs. Minisink Valley at Dutchess Stadium, 4 p.m.
Red Hook vs. Rhinebeck at Bard College, 4:15 p.m.
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.
Onteora at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.
Beacon at Goshen, 5:15 p.m.
Baseball
Section 1 tournament
Quarterfinals
Class AA
No. 8 John Jay at No. 1 Arlington, 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Fox Lane at No. 3 Roy C. Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Best of 3
Class C
Game 2: No. 2 Leffell School at No. 3 Haldane, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Rhinebeck at Highland, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Webutuck, 4:15 p.m.
Spackenkill at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.
Section 1 tournament
Outbracket games
Class A
No. 19 Our Lady of Lourdes at No. 14 Clarkstown North, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Monroe-Woodbury at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Kingston at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Minisink Valley vs. Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Bard College, 6 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Newburgh Free Academy at Valley Central, 5 p.m.
Beacon at New Paltz, 5;15 p.m.
O'Neill at Red Hook, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Ellenville at Pine Plains, 4:15 p.m.
Unified basketball
Arlington at Kingston, 4:30 p.m.
Newburgh Free Academy at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Rondout Valley at Pine Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Monticello at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday's events
Baseball
Valley Central at Cornwall, 4 p.m.
Eldred at Fallsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Pine Plains at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.
Highland vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation Park, 4:15 p.m.
Rondout Valley at Burke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Livingston Manor at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
SS Seward at Ellenville, 5:30 p.m.
Wallkill vs. Kingston at Albert Gruner Baseball Field, 7 p.m.
Softball
Tri-Valley at Livingston Manor, 3 p.m.
New Paltz vs. Saugerties at Cantine Field, 4:15 p.m.
Ellenville at Monticello, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at O'Neill, 4:30 p.m.
Washingtonville vs. Minisink Valley at Minisink Valley MS, 7 p.m.
Section 1 tournament
First round
Class AA
No. 13 Suffern at No. 4 Roy C. Ketcham
No. 11 Fox Lane at No. 6 John Jay
Class A
No. 19 Our Lady of Lourdes/No. 14 Clarkstown North at No. 3 Ursuline
Girls lacrosse
Washingtonville at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.
Section 1 tournament
Quarterfinals
Class A
No. 9 Arlington/No. 8 Scarsdale at No. 1 Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Mamaroneck at No. 4 Wappingers, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf
Highland vs. Onteora at Woodstock Golf Club, 3 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule
Comments / 0