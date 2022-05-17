ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's results

Baseball

Beacon 8, Newburgh Free Academy 7

Rondout Valley 13, Pine Plains 4

New Paltz 4, Highland 1

Webutuck at Ellenville

MHAL tournament

Spackenkill 3, Dover 0

Wallkill 11, Marlboro 2

Championship: Wallkill 2, Spackenkill 1

Section 1 tournament

First round

Class AA

John Jay 2, Mamaroneck 1

Class B

Albertus Magnus 14, Pawling 5

Semifinal

Best of three

Class C

Game 1: Leffell School 9, Haldane 7

Softball

Cornwall 6, Beacon 4

Highland at Burke Catholic

Boys lacrosse

Highland 15, O'Neill 5

Section 1 tournament

First round

Class A

Wappingers 6, White Plains 5 (OT)

Class D

Haldane 13, Dobbs Ferry 4

Girls lacrosse

Highland at Newburgh Free Academy

Section 1 tournament

First round

Class A

No. 9 Arlington at No. 8 Scarsdale, 4:30 p.m.

Class D

Albertus Magnus 18, Pawling 5

Briarcliff 19, Haldane 5

Tennis

Red Hook at Spackenkill

Golf

OCIAA championships at Stony Ford Golf Course

Girls golf

Red Hook 165, Onteora 169

Wednesday's events

Baseball

Spackenkill vs. Minisink Valley at Dutchess Stadium, 4 p.m.

Red Hook vs. Rhinebeck at Bard College, 4:15 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.

Onteora at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.

Beacon at Goshen, 5:15 p.m.

Baseball

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class AA

No. 8 John Jay at No. 1 Arlington, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Fox Lane at No. 3 Roy C. Ketcham, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Best of 3

Class C

Game 2: No. 2 Leffell School at No. 3 Haldane, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Rhinebeck at Highland, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Webutuck, 4:15 p.m.

Spackenkill at Wallkill, 4:30 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

Outbracket games

Class A

No. 19 Our Lady of Lourdes at No. 14 Clarkstown North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Monroe-Woodbury at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Kingston at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Minisink Valley vs. Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Bard College, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Newburgh Free Academy at Valley Central, 5 p.m.

Beacon at New Paltz, 5;15 p.m.

O'Neill at Red Hook, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Ellenville at Pine Plains, 4:15 p.m.

Unified basketball

Arlington at Kingston, 4:30 p.m.

Newburgh Free Academy at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Rondout Valley at Pine Plains, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Monticello at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday's events

Baseball

Valley Central at Cornwall, 4 p.m.

Eldred at Fallsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Pine Plains at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.

Highland vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation Park, 4:15 p.m.

Rondout Valley at Burke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Livingston Manor at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.

SS Seward at Ellenville, 5:30 p.m.

Wallkill vs. Kingston at Albert Gruner Baseball Field, 7 p.m.

Softball

Tri-Valley at Livingston Manor, 3 p.m.

New Paltz vs. Saugerties at Cantine Field, 4:15 p.m.

Ellenville at Monticello, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at O'Neill, 4:30 p.m.

Washingtonville vs. Minisink Valley at Minisink Valley MS, 7 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

First round

Class AA

No. 13 Suffern at No. 4 Roy C. Ketcham

No. 11 Fox Lane at No. 6 John Jay

Class A

No. 19 Our Lady of Lourdes/No. 14 Clarkstown North at No. 3 Ursuline

Girls lacrosse

Washingtonville at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class A

No. 9 Arlington/No. 8 Scarsdale at No. 1 Fox Lane, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Mamaroneck at No. 4 Wappingers, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Highland vs. Onteora at Woodstock Golf Club, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Tuesday's varsity scores and schedule

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Sectional brackets released and players to watch

TROY, NY – Just as softball dropped yesterday, Section II officially released the 2022 sectional brackets for high school baseball Tuesday Morning. Taking the top seed in Class AA is the Suburban Council titan that is Colonie. Colonie finished 13-1 this season en route to the top seed in Section II’s biggest class.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Who Will Win It All For Suburban Council High School Baseball?

There is nothing better than some Suburban Council high school baseball playoffs. It was an awesome regular season that had so much parody and great games. Colonie and Guilderland are the favorites on paper but their are a list of teams that would win it all which includes: Shaker, Shen, Averill Park, Columbia etc. Colonie has two ace pitchers in Tyler Sausville and Sam Falace who can easily propel the Raiders to a sectional title. The games are already getting underway this week. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
GUILDERLAND, NY
13 WHAM

Spencerport's 100-yard goal is high school play of the week

Just before halftime of the Spencerport game with Fairport, Rangers defenseman Brenten Sheffield decided to take matters into his own hands. Sheffield launched a length of the field, 100 yard toss towards the Red Raiders goal. And it went in the net. Maybe it stunned the goalie and the entire Fairport defense. Maybe it was just a perfectly placed shot from an absurd distance. Maybe it was both. But we give Sheffield the UR medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
SPENCERPORT, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

981
Followers
572
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy