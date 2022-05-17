Minnesota minerals and green economy virtual seminar scheduled Wednesday

A free virtual forum examining how Minnesota’s abundance of untapped copper, nickel and cobalt could provide solutions to the green energy movement, is on tap tomorrow.

The 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. forum features up to ten speakers addressing a variety of critical mineral supply and clean energy topics.

Included are presentations on clean energy transitions on the power and automotive sectors, environmental considerations of the transition, regional and local geology and the relationship to critical minerals, carbon negative mineral extraction and the role of recycling, processing, and alternative mineral sources, and carbon sequestration potential in northern Minnesota.

Speakers from the U.S. Department of the Interior USGS, U.S. Department of Energy, Minnesota Power, Natural Resources Research Institute, and others, will present.

The forum is a follow-up to another forum held earlier this year that focused on the green economy and northeastern Minnesota’s iron ore industry.

The forum is supported by the Minnesota Chapters of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration.

Registration is at: https://bit.ly/MNMineralsForum