Animals

Kindergarten butterflies

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdvZ4_0fgj5ooZ00

Parkview Learning Center kindergarten students from Kathy Seppala's class gather around a painted lady butterfly that the students watch hatch before setting it and five others free last week.

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

