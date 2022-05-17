ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says it hit U.S. and European arms shipments in western Ukraine

By Reuters
 2 days ago

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its missiles destroyed U.S. and European arms shipments in Ukraine's western Lviv region.

It also confirmed an earlier report from Russian-backed separatists that more than 250 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant had laid down their arms and surrendered, of whom 51 were wounded.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

