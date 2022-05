St. John - St. John is moving forward with a proposed riverfront district that would help the town obtain more liquor licenses, according to The Times. An Amending Declaratory Resolution establishing a Riverfront Development District will be on the Redevelopment Commission agenda for a May 25th meeting. The Redevelopment Commission will hold a public hearing for the resolution on July 27th, and the Town Council will vote on adopting the resolution the same night.

SAINT JOHN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO