BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County History Center is preparing for its 41st annual Garage Sale fundraiser on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at 4015 Profile Parkway. All items featured in the sale are donated by the public and the proceeds from the sale will benefit artifact preservation, programs, and exhibits at the History Center for the community. The Garage Sale is the highest-grossing fundraiser for the Center and is one of its primary sources of funding.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO