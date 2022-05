The 2022 election campaign has not exactly been a policy fest. And one critical area we have heard very little about is schools. This is surprising and concerning. Not only have schools and students weathered two years of disruptions under COVID, but the sector faces serious issues, including a drop in student performance, teacher retention, inequity particularly for marginalised groups and ongoing funding issues dating back a decade. There has been speculation the Coalition is hesitant to campaign on schools because education minister, Alan Tudge is currently in career limbo (and has been limiting his public appearances). Meanwhile, Labor’s education...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO