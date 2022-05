Eight Hawaiʻi Community College automotive mechanics technology students took the fast lane to graduation on May 14, as members of an innovative pilot program—the first of its kind in the State of Hawaiʻi. Just one year after high school, these students graduated from the Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui in Kona with Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in Automotive Mechanics Technology (AMT).

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO