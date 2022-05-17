ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Community meals this week

By South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. (or until out) Today, Michiana Walleye Association, 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka. Pollack/assorted fresh fish, drinks extra, carryout only. Cost: $13.

• Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Crumstown Conservation Club, 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty. Dine-in or carryout. Limited salad bar. Cost: $10.

• Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola, 574-674-6712. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Cost: $9.

• Hand Breaded Baskets, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Z.B. Falcons, 323 S. Sheridan St., South Bend, 574-288-3335. Pork tenderloin, chicken sandwich, or chicken strips. Cost: $7; substitute onion rings for $1 more. Dine-in and carryout available. Join the indoor corn-hole tournament at 8 p.m., $10 per person.

• Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, 574-291-2740. All you can eat. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 5 to 13), $5; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available.

• Kitchen Open, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

• Kitchen Open, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, 574-289-4459. Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

