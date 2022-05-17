ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Beats John Bapst 4-3 [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
92.9 The Ticket
92.9 The Ticket
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the John Bapst Crusaders 4-3 on Monday afternoon, May 16th at the Union Street Softball Complex in Bangor. Tyler Hellum and Hannah Wagstaff combined...

929theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Witches Score 3 in the 7th Beat MDI 4-1 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to break a 1-1 tie and beat the MDI Trojans 4-1 in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, May 18th. In the 7th inning Jed Gilpatrick doubled and then Grady Vanidestine tripled to center, scoring Gilpatrick. After Rowan Valley was retired Logan Levensalor laid down a sacrifice, and Vanidestine scored to make it 3-1. With 2 out Noah Tibbetts tripled and then scored on an error by MDI.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Crusaders Beat Hawks 9-8

The Hermon Hawks jumped to an early 4-0 lead but the John Bapst Crusaders scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 5th innings and hung on to beat the Hermon Hawks 9-8 on Wednesday, May 18th. Ariana Cross went 3.1 innings in the circle for John Bapst...
HERMON, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Hampden Academy 1-Hits Bangor Wins 2-0

2 of the best Class A pitchers met Wednesday night, under the light's in Bangor, and Hampden Academy's Danielle Masterson out-dueled Bangor's Lane Barron. Hampden Academy beat Bangor 2-0 as Masterson 1-hit the Rams. Masterson struck out 19 and only walked 1 batter. The lone hit she allowed was a...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Shutsout Brewer 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams defeated the Brewer Witches 3-0 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday, May 16th. Lane Barron was dominant in the circle for Bangor, holding Brewer to just 1 hit. She struck out 12 and walked 5. Morgan Downs started for the Witches and went...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Ellsworth, ME
Sports
City
Bangor, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Beats Brewer 12-4 at Heddericg Field [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams beat the Brewer Witches 12-4 under the lights at Heddericg Field in Brewer on Monday, May 16th. It was the 1st varsity game played at Heddericg Field since June 9, 2018. Luke Misbrenner homered for Bangor and Jed Gilpatrick homered for Brewer. Max Clark started on the...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Eagles Top Crusaders 5-1 [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the John Bapst Crusaders 5-1 at Husson University on Monday, May 16th. The Eagles scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to break a 1-1 tie. Craig Burnett pitched a complete game 1-hitter to pick up the win for the Eagles. He struck out 6 and walked 2.
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Sports#The John Bapst Crusaders#Washington Academy
92.9 The Ticket

Rams Shutout Broncos 8-0

The Bangor Rams shutout the Hampden Broncos 8-0 on Wednesday night, May 18th under the lights at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Bangor scored twice in the 1st and 5th innings and plated 4 runners in the 6th. Wyatt Stevens tossed a complete game for Bangor, allowing just 4 hits. He...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
540
Followers
3K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy