ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Letters: Remembering a great sportsman — and an even greater human being

By Letters to the Editor
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbrLO_0fgj33gD00

Not all sports stars live up to “hero” status in their private life, but the late NBA legend Bob Lanier truly represented himself and his sport with the highest degree of integrity. I had the privilege of knowing him as a college classmate and following his career since those Bonaventure days my admiration of his many contributions to helping others continued to grow.

Not mentioned in the many tributes and obituaries was his lasting contribution to children. He authored, along with Heather Goodyear, four books in the “Hey Li’l D!" series designed for young children ages 6-10. Focusing on basketball and drawing from some of his own childhood experiences, these entertaining and humorous novels offer many life lessons for young children on how to get along with others, overcome setbacks and be successful. These are timely messages for young children in today’s America. He leaves an impressive record as an NBA Hall of Famer, but an even greater legacy as a human being.

Tom Spencer

South Bend

Remove barriers

In his recent column, Dr. Richard Feldman asserts that the Indiana legislature’s failure to grant patients direct access to nurse practitioners is a positive outcome for the state. We deserve better. Indiana ranks 36th among states in access to primary care and 35th on health outcomes, while 2.1 million Hoosiers lack access to basic primary care.

Indiana faces a real primary care crisis, and 50 years of research demonstrates that Advanced Practice Registered Nurses deliver high-quality, accessible health care that patients need. The physician lobby continues to oppose the modernization of health care in our state to protect the economic benefit they receive from state-mandated physician contracts NPs and other APRNs must hold to legally practice. In return, physicians receive a fee from APRNs to review 5% of their patient charts, retroactively. These contracts provide no patient safety benefit and cost the state’s APRNs and health systems millions every year. Contracts with physicians for chart review typically costs $10,000 to 15,000 per APRN. There are more than 3,000 APRNs in Indiana.

It’s time for Indiana to join with 26 states, Washington, D.C., the Veterans Administration and two U.S. territories in removing barriers to patient choice and access to high-quality care. Patients across the Hoosier state deserve better.

Hollyann Lambdin

Goshen

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Best Colleges in the Midwest

A better student loan experience. Get started today. The Midwest dominates when it comes to big research universities. Topping the list, the University of Michigan has been ranked the top-spending public research university by the National Science Foundation since 2010. Just beneath it at the number two spot, Northwestern University entices students with its stellar academics and beautiful campus overlooking Lake Michigan.
COLLEGES
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Tennessee

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Tennessee, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
a-z-animals.com

How Old is the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is famed for its natural beauty as well as its role in American history and industry. It is also the world’s third-largest river basin, covering approximately 1.2 million square miles of water from 31 U.S. states. The river also provides clean drinking water for millions of people and is home to a variety of animals, including fish, birds, amphibians, and even mammals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGAU

US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains remain snarled and the coronavirus just won't go away, but America's casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, said...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KISS 106

Illinois Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Survivor List for $13M

April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Sports#Nba
94.1 KRNA

Why Are Iowa Farmers Putting Stars On Their Barns?

If you have ever taken a drive through the countryside, you may have noticed the metal stars that people put on the side of their barns. While many people love using it as wall décor in their homes as well, there is actually more to these stars than you might think.
IOWA STATE
Axios Detroit

Michiganders wager billions on sports

Data: Legal Sports Report; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosMichigan is eighth in the nation in the amount of money bet on sports since 2018, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.Americans have wagered more than $125 billion on legal sports bets since PASPA was overturned four years ago.Why it matters: The figures put into perspective the popularity of sports betting and quantify the value to local governments.State of play: 30 states plus Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets. Five more have legalized it but are not yet operational.Zoom in: The new industry is also a boon for Detroit, since casinos pay taxes to the city on sports betting receipts. The city expects to take in $74.6 million from online gaming and sports betting taxes next fiscal year, up from $71.1 million this year. The new income is among the main reasons why Detroit's revenue is recovering from pandemic lows better than expected — and exceeding pre-pandemic levels — according to a biannual fiscal report.The latest: In April, $371.2 million was bet online on sports, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. That's nearly an 18% decrease compared to March.
DETROIT, MI
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy