Tennessee State

Teenagers 15-17-Years-Old Can Now Take Written Portion of Driver’s Test Online

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 seeking to obtain their driver’s license who are required to take a written test can now take that test online under the proctor’s supervision (parent/legal guardian) via Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App. Note that you must comply with the testing rules and follow the instructions listed on the web test portal.

What is the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App?
The Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App allows eligible Tennesseans to securely proctor online knowledge tests by obtaining a highly secure personal identification via the Proctor Identification (PID) App. Personal identification information must be registered by verifying themselves against their Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOSHS) record.

How to get a Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) App
In the Apple/Google play store search engine, type Tennessee Proctor ID, look for the following PID App icon, and follow the steps to download/install the PID App.

To access the proctor (parent or legal guardian) instructions for the online At-Home Knowledge Test, click here .

“The department seeks to find innovative ways to serve Tennesseans better,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services centers, while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian.”

