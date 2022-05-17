ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what you need to know about I-69 work along corridor counties this week

By E-Edition
 2 days ago
More of the infrastructure along the I-69 Finish Line corridor is beginning to take shape as crews move north from the Martinsville area toward Marion County.

Last week, crews placed beams for the Myra Lane bridge and poured concrete for the new bridge deck at Teeters Road.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Myra Lane and Teeters Road bridges, as well as the Morgan Street extension west of the interstate, are expected to open later this summer.

"They are the final pieces of earthmoving and road construction that began about two years ago," INDOT said in its weekly On Track update.

With the road-construction season in full swing, crews are busy throughout the corridor's three-county area completing tasks for the I-69 project.

Morgan County

The I-69 exit ramps to State Road 39/Morton Avenue was expected to open Monday afternoon.

"A new roundabout will control where Morton Avenue meets Rogers Road and the I-69 southbound ramps," INDOT noted in its update.

Crews will continue to add finishing touches to the roundabout at the State Road 39/Morton Avenue interchange.

Other surface streets close to I-69 interchanges will also continue to see finishing touches as work continues.

"Stay alert for flaggers and expect short traffic delays," INDOT noted.

Depending on weather, one of the entrance and exit ramps at Ohio Street and I-69 will close each night this week for final paving and striping work.

"Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns between Martinsville and (State Road) 144 where (State Road 37) is reduced to one lane in each direction," INDOT noted. "Highway workers will be grinding the pavement and applying pavement markings, adding large stones to ditches for storm runoff and mowing the grass."

Johnson County

As crews get ready for work in Marion County, motorists in Johnson County are told to expect traffic in southbound lanes of the future interstate to be reduced to one lane during the daytime later this week.

"Crews will be removing temporary barriers south of the Fairview Road stoplight where (State Road) 37 traffic will shift," INDOT noted.

Marion County

Anyone who regularly travels along the future interstate corridor through Marion County has likely noticed a number of changes in recent months.

The Mooresville Road Bypass bridge over I-465 is expected to open to traffic later this month.

"Mann Road is the next bridge up for replacement over I-465, and it's scheduled to close on or after Sunday evening, May 22," INDOT noted. "The two ramps will remain open to traffic on either end of the bridge."

Southbound traffic on State Road 37 in Marion County will begin to use new elevated pavement and bridges and no longer be stopped at Wicker and County Line roads.

"Wicker Road and Bluff Road traffic will use the new access road behind Glenns Valley Church to enter and exit (State Road) 37 southbound," INDOT noted. "New interstate-style ramps will connect with a large roundabout at County Line Road west of (State Road) 37."

County Line Road east of State Road 37 is also expected to close for two months due to interchange construction.

"Cranes will lift structural beams into place over I-465 this week for the new Madison Avenue bridge," INDOT added. "Expect nighttime I-465 lane closures and 20-minute traffic stoppages. Nighttime closures of U.S. 31/East Street on ramps to I-465 will also be needed."

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

