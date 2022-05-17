Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for May 17

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is May 17, the 137th day of the year — 228 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka ruled racial segregation in public educational facilities is unconstitutional.

• Back in March, Newport published a 211-page report detailing transportation issues as the city looks to complete its first Transportation Master Plan in more than 20 years. Now a second around of community input is being sought so those involved in the planning can come up with a series of solutions.

There will be two open houses residents and stakeholders can attend. The first is scheduled for tonight from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Newport Public Library. The second is Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pell Elementary School.

If you can’t attend either of these, you can take a survey and provide feedback online through June 3. And pop-up events will be posted at keepnewportmoving.com.

• School district regionalization between Newport and Middletown took a step forward Monday night when the councils each approved a resolution seeking General Assembly approval. After a presentation, a lengthy discussion and a comment period, the Middletown Town Council voted unanimously.

In Newport, the vote was 5-2, with council members Jamie Bova and Angela McCalla against. Look for our continuing coverage coming up on NewportRI.com.

• Outdoor dining will return to Broadway this season, but the finer details of the arrangement between the restaurants and the city are still being worked out. Savana Dunning has the story.

• The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget for the city of Newport passed on first reading last week with the public offering little input. Savana Dunning takes a look at what's included and how it impacts your taxes here.

• "A Gathering for Ukraine" was held Sunday on Washington Square and inside the Colony House in Newport. Among the featured speakers were U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Col. Oleksii Kalchenko of the Ukrainian army, who is attending the Naval War College. Check out the photo gallery from the event here.

• Find the most recent nominees for The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week and cast your ballot here. And you can find all of the Stars of the Day from the past week here.

• Rhode Island’s average gas price went up 20 cents from last week to $4.57 per gallon. That's 58 cents higher than a month ago, $1.64 higher than a year ago and 9 cents higher than the current national average.

• The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce 2022 Expo will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport at the Atlantic Resort. Learn more here.

• The Tiverton Planning Board has a packed agenda tonight, including items on a proposed Seasons Market and a 275-unit development. Find the full agenda below.

From the inbox: According to a recent study, Rhode Island ranks No. 3 nationally on a list of most accessible states to charge an electric car. With 6.24 electric cars per registered charging station, the Ocean State trails only North Dakota (3.18) and Wyoming (5.40). New Jersey ranks last, with 46.16 electric cars per registered charging station.

