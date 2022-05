ATLANTA — Atlanta needs some rain. Not just some sprinkles, but a good, soaking rain. Over the last 10 days, we've received no measurable rainfall in the capital of the Peach State. And over the course of the entire month of May, we've picked up a lousy 0.54". That's about 1.5" below average for the month through the 18th.

