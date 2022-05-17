ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

New charter school, apartments for seniors to come to Mauldin at BridgeWay Station

By Caitlin Herrington, Greenville News
 2 days ago

This story has been updated with the address and purchase price of the school.

Green Charter Schools is adding a sixth campus this fall at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin.

To be known as Green Upstate High School, the campus will be located at 356 Bridgeway Blvd in the former Samsung Call Center building.

The school "brings a signature approach to education and is creating a robust elective cycle in order to give students the experience to explore different career clusters," according to a news release.

The Upstate campus is the third location in Greenville County for the charter school. It has two campuses in Greenville, one in Spartanburg, one in Irmo and one in North Charleston.

"Our new campus at Bridgeway Station is an exciting next step in our efforts to serve more students in our personalized schools,” Green Charter Schools executive director Tom Cronin said. “We are also excited to have Chase Willingham leading those efforts as our founding principal."

The school purchased the building for $9.5 million in August 2021 and expects between 300 to 400 students in its first year at the Mauldin campus

Related: Intersections near BridgeWay Station, proposed soccer stadium 'failing'

Independent senior apartments proposed in BridgeWay Station

Mauldin's planning commission and building codes departments approved a zoning change within the BridgeWay Station planned development to allow a 152-unit housing complex aimed at senior living.

City Council had a first reading of the ordinance Monday night. Council sent the proposal back to committee so the buyer and seller could work through some contractual matters, councilman Taft Matney said.

The four-story building proposed by Buvermo Investments would consist of market-rate apartments for seniors 55 and older. Access would be from internal corridors and there would be 167 parking spaces, including garage space.

The current zoning of non-residential, intended for the failed Project Koala, allows for light industrial and office space. An independent senior living facility would generate less traffic than either of those options, the developer said.

Arden at Mauldin would be tucked behind Cooper's Lake on approximately seven acres and include recreational facilities and a dog park for its residents. While the Comprehensive Plan designates the parcel as an "employment center," properties in the immediate vicinity also include subdivision, retail, mixed-use and the new charter school.

If the project will generate more than 100 peak hour trips or is expected to increase the peak hour trips by more than 25%, the applicant will be required to provide a traffic impact study before the final development plan can be approved, according to city staff.

– Caitlin Herrington, local reporter and lover of alliteration, covers government and growth in the Golden Strip. Get in touch with her at cherrington@greenvillenews.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @GVLnewsCat .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: New charter school, apartments for seniors to come to Mauldin at BridgeWay Station

