ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Mamie Morgan writes about May making her yearn for a rich, more well-matched interior life

By Mamie Morgan
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKpvz_0fgj1gtb00

Recently, my husband Alan and I traveled to a couples-only resort in Mexico for our wedding anniversary. Upon arrival, the staff greeted us with the popping of champagne. At check in, a representative upgraded us (for no reason we could discern) to the owner’s suite, which spanned an entire floor and boasted five balconies plus a private pool.

“Why are they being so nice to us?” I hissed more than once to Alan. They brought fruit trays. They brought cheese plates, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, all while I stood in a wrinkled Target cover-up and flip flops I’ve worn as shower shoes since college. I did what I always do when people are incredibly kind: I assumed there had been some sort of terrible mix-up. I also did what anyone who’s used to bad luck might do in the presence of marble floors and plush robes: I called my mother.

More: Talk Greenville: Writer Mamie Morgan learns lessons from middle schoolers in rural Ohio

Our family likes to say I have either very good or very bad luck, depending on the day. My sister Molly once offered to make a reversible t-shirt that read I’m in jail! on one side and I won the lottery! on the other. (They call this foreshadowing) Last winter we visited Skyline Lodge in The Highlands and a woman in reception put us in their nicest room. I spent the hour afterward nervous there’d been some mistake or another, that a fancier family would soon arrive to find out their room had been rented out to us hooligans.

Our first full day in Mexico was fabulous, if not also eerily reminiscent of that television show The White Lotus. We drank mango caipirinhas, swam, and I got to indulge my favorite pastime of people watching: the arguing honeymooners, the influencers who carried out entire rooftop photo shoots, two German triathletes in their 60s who ran on the beach while holding hands.

But then, around 3 a.m., I developed food poisoning. Since we’re all familiar with the myriad of sexy ways in which said ailment manifests, I’ll spare the details. But let’s just say that this particular bout held on for dear life, and by dear life, I mean the duration of our vacation. Luckily Alan is a very attentive Special Forces medic, so what help there was to be had, I had.

For the most part, though, I stayed in bed, with nothing really to do. Thinking of food only made me feel worse, and I’d packed a single book: Stanley Tucci’s culinary memoir, Taste . The one time I tried to read, he began a description of preparing beef-shin ragu. I did not make the mistake of reading again.

In desiring nothing whatsoever, I began noticing that much of my daily life is driven by appetite, an exchange of gifts between the external and interior world. Coffee, wine, food, literature (okay, fine, some days the closest thing to literature I devour is Us Weekly), exercise, affection. And here we were, in a land of appetite aplenty, without any. My interior life seemed paltry, a bit wanting, without its engagement with the exterior world.

Also: Last Train Out: Writer Mamie Morgan reflects on a teacher who made kindness seem easy

In “Onset,” one of my favorite poems about spring, Kim Addonizio writes, “how terrifying spring is, in its tireless, mindless replications.” Here comes May again, with its abundance of things, both in the natural world and in our lives, which we manage to fill up and pack in tight. The May page in my day planner is always vaguely daunting, and densely populated, and most of me is quite grateful for that, these last few years considering.

But, too, it makes me yearn for a rich, more well-matched interior life. A buddy of mine, Rossi, is a practicing Buddhist. Every year he participates in several weekend-long meditation retreats. I like to imagine him sitting perfectly still for hours on end when I can barely stay in one room for more than a minute (hence Alan’s nickname for me: Skeeter). I’d like to try, though. I’d like to begin somewhere small and patient, grace-filled, inside of myself, where the spiritual fauna of spring might reside. It’s a promising season, I like to think, if also a nerve-racking one. Addonizio closes the poem this way: “I’m saying I know all about you, whoever you are, it’s spring / and it’s starting again, the longing that begins, and begins, and begins.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Mamie Morgan writes about May making her yearn for a rich, more well-matched interior life

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Addonizio
Person
Stanley Tucci
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Target
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
People

New Book Delves Into JFK's Charisma, Insatiable Affairs — and His Last Moments with Baby Son Patrick

The personal allure of John F. Kennedy — strong as a magnet — is, for many, what sets him apart in the history books. A charismatic orator, Kennedy's charm often masked his flaws (and fed his penchant for flirtation). But as a new book details, behind the appeal of the young senator-turned-president was a man who faced a steady stream of challenges before his assassination in 1963.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Greenville News

Greenville News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy