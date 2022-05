Click here to read the full article. CBS is seceding from the United States of Al. The Eye network has cancelled the Chuck Lorre comedy after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. Hammocked between CBS’ top two sitcoms (Young Sheldon and Ghosts) on Thursday nights, Al‘s sophomore run has been averaging 5.9 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), steady in audience and down just a tick in the demo from its Season 1 tallies. Out of the seven sitcoms CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks fifth in audience (ahead of B Positive and How We...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO