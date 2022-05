Incumbent Republican county commissioners were given the nod to represent their party in the fall elections Tuesday by Alamance County’s GOP voters in the May 17 primary. Vice chairman Steve Carter, first elected in 2018, led the voting with 6,431 votes; Craig Turner, a former party vice chairman who was appointed to the board in 2021, was a close second with 6,321. First-time candidates Robert Turner was third with 4,044 votes and Rudy Cartassi received 2,183 votes.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO